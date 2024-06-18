The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Christine M. Schwiebert as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

DALLAS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Christine M. Schwiebert is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions in Providing Compassionate Care in Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Christine M. Schwiebert, a dedicated Physician Assistant (PA) specializing in cardiothoracic surgery for both pediatric patients and adults, is making a significant impact in the medical field by providing compassionate and expert care to patients in the local community.

Christine M, Schwiebert, PA

With a Master of Medical Science in PA Studies from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor's degree in International Healthcare from Sonoma State University, Christine brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role.

As a member of prestigious organizations such as the American Academy of PAs (AAPA) and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Christine is committed to staying at the forefront of advancements in cardiothoracic surgery.

Throughout her career, Christine has achieved remarkable success, earning recognition for her excellence in the field. Her dedication to providing exceptional care to patients undergoing cardiothoracic procedures is commendable and sets a high standard for medical professionals.

Beyond her professional achievements, holding the titles of Best in Texas for Medicine 2024; National Honor Society for Physician Assistants - Pi Alpha Chapter; graduating with honors in Masters of Medical Sciences from Nova Southeastern University; Delta Epsilon Iota Academic Honor Society; and graduating Magna Cum Laude from Sonoma State University, Christine is passionate about travel, spending time with family, and engaging in various outdoor activities such as bike riding, motorcycles, yoga, snorkeling, scuba diving, and hiking. Her diverse interests contribute to her holistic approach to patient care, emphasizing the importance of overall well-being.

Christine's philosophy revolves around reciting this prayer: "Lord, please focus my mind, settle my heart, and steady my hands so I may best serve my patients."

Looking ahead, Christine continues to hone her surgical skills and be an advocate for Physician Assistants, further solidifying her reputation as a trusted and respected healthcare professional in the local community.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle