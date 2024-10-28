The Inner Circle acknowledges, Christopher C. Gillis, MD, FRCSC, FAANS as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Christopher C. Gillis, MD, FRCSC, FAANS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions in Revolutionizing Spine Surgery with Minimally Invasive Techniques.

Christopher C Gillis MD FRCSC FAANS

Dr. Christopher C. Gillis, MD, FRCSC, FAANS, a prominent leader in spine surgery, is redefining the landscape of spinal health with his innovative approach to minimally invasive spine treatments and advanced spine navigation. Known for his expertise in motion-sparing spine treatments and spine deformity corrections, Dr. Gillis is at the forefront of a transformative era in spinal healthcare.

Dr. Gillis's journey in medicine began with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Dalhousie University, followed by an MD from the Schulich School of Medicine at the University of Western Ontario in 2008. His residency at the University of British Columbia laid a strong foundation for his career, which was further enhanced by advanced training in minimally invasive and complex spine surgery through a clinical fellowship at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. His educational background equips him with a comprehensive understanding of spine surgery, from fundamental principles to cutting-edge techniques.

As a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada (FRSCS) and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (FAANS), Dr. Gillis is deeply involved in professional circles dedicated to advancing neurological and spinal health. His affiliations with the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) and its Spine and Peripheral Nerve subsection reflect his commitment to staying at the forefront of his field.

Dr. Gillis has distinguished himself through pioneering work in minimally invasive spine techniques and his specialization in addressing spine deformities with minimal surgery. His dedication to advancing surgical methods is evident in his role as Spine Programs Medical Director and Assistant Professor at the Division of Neurosurgery, University of Nebraska Medical Center. Additionally, he serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at New York University, where he contributes to the education and training of future neurosurgeons.

With 26 peer-reviewed publications, 16 book chapters, and 12 international presentations, Dr. Gillis is recognized globally for his contributions to spine surgery. His research and insights are pivotal in shaping the future of spinal health, and his work continues to inspire and inform the medical community.

Dr. Gillis's personal interests include playing bass guitar in a classic rock band, showcasing his diverse talents and interests beyond the operating room. His mentors, Dr. Dvorjak, Dr. Fessler, and Dr. Traynelis, have been instrumental in his professional development, guiding him towards excellence in his field.

Married to Estelle, Dr. Gillis is grateful for her unwavering support throughout his career. As he looks to the future, Dr. Gillis remains dedicated to furthering advancements in minimally invasive spine surgery and spine robotics, always with a focus on achieving the best results with minimal intervention.

