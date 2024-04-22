The Inner Circle Acknowledges Craig F. Ashton as a Top Pinnacle Life Professional

Practicing since 1993, Mr. Ashton is a member of the California Bar Association and asserts that he is dedicated to obtaining justice for those injured by another's negligence or recklessness. He said that he believes that personal interaction with clients is key to achieving success in a case because it allows him to build relationships with them while also understanding their needs and concerns.

The attorney is known as "The Ironman of Injury Settlement" and is an avid athlete who competes in Ironman Triathlons both nationally and internationally. He notes that Ironman Triathlons are the most grueling tests in sports, featuring a 2.4-mile swim; 112-mile bike ride; and 26.2-mile run all completed within 17 hours. The dedication, determination, and focus as an award-winning triathlete required to successfully complete competitions are the same traits necessary to advocate for his clients. A testament to his athletic abilities, Mr. Ashton finished the 40th annual California International Marathon in December of 2023, and has also swum from Alcatraz to San Francisco four times with the sharks, of course, extending professional courtesy.

Known among peers and clients as a thorough, caring, and aggressive attorney, Mr. Ashton exudes confidence and professionalism, ensuring clients that they can expect personalized attention from beginning to end. He asserts that he works closely with the client every step of the way so that he can understand the individual needs and build trust between himself and his clientele. The attorney explained that this relationship ultimately leads to greater satisfaction with the outcome in any given case. Clients can also count on him having the endurance necessary to take the case all the way to trial if necessary because, as evidenced by his five awards-he IS an Ironman.

Mr. Ashton is also proud to be a descendant of Revolutionary royalty. His fifth-generation grandfathers are Richard Henry Lee and John Augustine Washington, while George Washington is Mr. Ashton's direct great-uncle (5th), proving that extraordinary leadership and prowess run in the attorney's family. Mr. Ashton would like to dedicate this honor to his wife of 12 years, Tanya, and his brother Scott Randall Ashton, for their tremendous support.

