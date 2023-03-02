The Inner Circle Acknowledges Daniel E. Setters as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Tax Preparation field

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Daniel E. Setters is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Tax Preparation field.

Mr. Setters earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Purdue University in 1967. He studied accounting at Parkman College and became an Accredited Business Accountant with the National Society of Public Accountants. He was later designated as a tax preparer by The Accreditation Council for Accountancy and Taxation.

Mr. Setters has served as the president of Accounting Tax Plus Solutions, Inc. for more than 20 years. He began working for the firm in 1978 prior to assuming his current position. He is considered an expert in individual income tax returns and working with S Corporations and C Corporations.

According to Mr. Setters, he attributes his professional success to his tenacity. He acquired a bookkeeping franchise and was intent on expanding the business, so he pursued accounting courses at Parkman College and obtained his credentials. He considers serving as former president of the National Society of Public Accountants and the Independent Accountants Association of Illinois to be the highlight of his career. Mr. Setters worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. in multiple positions, including store manager and manager in training prior to working for Accounting Plus Tax Solutions, Inc. He has also served as treasurer at his church.

Mr. Setters is a member of the board of directors for the Independent Accountants Association of Illinois and is also a member of the National Society of Public Accountants.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle