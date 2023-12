Lieutenant Colonel Holland launched his career in 1959 when he joined the United States Airforce as an aviation cadet where he graduated as a pilot and officer and quickly advanced to up the ranks. He flew trainer, fighter, bomber, and transport aircraft during the Vietnam War to transport cargo and personnel and specifically flew the Republic F-105 Thunderchief supersonic fighter-bomber on missions in Vietnam. He reenlisted for another tour of service and was the chief pilot for the United States Air Force training organization after his active-duty service where he was responsible for training young troops in flight simulation and active aviation drills.

An extraordinary serviceman with notable accomplishments, Lieutenant Colonel Holland was inspired to pursue higher education and attended Ashland University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management in 1972. He has received many accolades during his career including the Silver Star Medal; a Distinguished Flying Cross Medal; Bronze Star Medal; 3 Meritorious Service Medals; and 6 Air Medals. While he has had many highlights, the Lieutenant Colonel is most proud of his management and instruction of the United States Air Force pilots in their initial and advanced aviation careers.

In his spare time, Lieutenant Colonel Holland was the league president of the Jacksonville Bowling Association for 20 years. He attributes much of his success to his upbringing; his parents; school colleagues; and teachers whom he asserts all inspired him to strive for greatness and help those in need. Looking towards the future, Lieutenant Colonel Holland plans to continue assisting the disadvantaged and hopes to do some writing.

SOURCE The Inner Circle