The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David Alan Holland Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the United States Air Force.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David Alan Holland is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the United States Air Force.

Lieutenant Colonel Holland began his pursuit of higher education at Ashland University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management in 1972. He joined the United States Air Force as an aviation cadet in 1959 where he graduated as a pilot and officer and quickly advanced to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He flew trainer, fighter, bomber, and transport aircrafts during the Vietnam War to transport cargo and personnel and specifically flew the Republic F-105 Thunderchief supersonic fighter-bomber on missions in Vietnam. He then reenlisted for another tour of service and was the chief pilot for the United States Air Force training organization after his active-duty service where he was responsible for training young troops in flight simulation and active aviation drills.

A highly decorated serviceman, Lieutenant Colonel Holland has received the Silver Star Medal; a Distinguished Flying Cross Medal; Bronze Star Medal; 3 Meritorious Service Medals; and 6 Air Medals. When considering the highlights of his career, he notes that he is most proud of his management and instruction of the United States Air Force pilots in their initial and advanced aviation careers. 

Aside from his professional career, Lieutenant Colonel Holland was the league president of the Jacksonville Bowling Association for 20 years. He attributes much of his success to his upbringing; his parents; school colleagues; and teachers who he asserts all inspired him to strive for greatness and help those in need. Looking towards the future, Lieutenant Colonel Holland plans to continue assisting the disadvantaged and hopes to do some writing.

