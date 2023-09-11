The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David Benson as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the HVAC Services and Repair Industry

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle David Benson is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the HVAC Services and Repair Industry.

Mr. Benson entered the HVAC services and repair business as a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technician for aircraft manufacturer The Boeing Company in Seattle from 1979 to 2015. He later founded Benson Filter Maintenance LLC, a premier HVAC repair and maintenance service, a year later in Seattle, where he continues to serve as president and chief executive officer.

Mr. Benson's higher education pursuit began at Renton Technical College in Renton, Washington where he earned an HVAC Certification and Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, and Gas Furnace Certificates from HVAC Training School in Brier, Washington.

Aside from his vocation, he founded Benson Filter Maintenance LLC, a premier HVAC repair and maintenance service in Seattle, where he serves as president and chief executive officer. In addition, he served his country with the United States Air National Guard from 1981 to 1994, attaining the rank of First Sergeant E-7. Mr. Benson takes great pride in being an Air Force National Guard, as he went to the basic training and training school for the Air Force. He then learned HVAC through the military. At the time, he was working at Boeing.

Touting an illustrious career and excellent service to his country, Mr. Benson has received numerous recognitions for his career. He earned a certificate in civil engineering from the United States Air Force School of Civil Engineering during this time. As an Air Guard, he has received a Certificate of Recognition for Service during the Period of the Cold War from the U.S. Secretary of Defense; Service Commendation Medal; Meritorious Service Award; a Certificate from the Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) Air University; and a certificate of Retirement, Air National Guard United States Air Force signed by the President, a Universal CFC and HCC Processing Technician from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Dedicated to providing superior service, Mr. Benson notes that he strives to make Benson Filter Maintenance LLC the number one HVAC service and repair business in the area and continues to provide a reliable product for his clients.

