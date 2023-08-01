The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David C. Williams as a Pinnacle Life Member 2023 for his contributions to the field of Mortuary Field

DALEVILLE, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David C. Williams is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member 2023 for his contributions to the field of Mortuary Field.            

Mr. Williams was inspired to pursue a professional career in the mortuary field while he was in high school working for a local cemetery. He performed various types of labor, including cutting the grass and opening and closing graves with a shovel and continued his interest in the field by graduating from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 1986. Upon graduation, Mr. Williams was successfully certificated by the Funeral Service Examining Boards of The United States and further added to his scholarship by earning another certification in grief counselor for stillbirth and infant deaths.  He completed 180 hours of continued education and must continue to obtain a minimum of 20 hours of continuing education annually. Further, Mr. Williams was certified by the Academy of Funeral Service Practice as a Certified Funeral Service Practitioner in 1997; is a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer in the State of Ohio since 1987; and licensed as a Funeral Service Practitioner in the Commonwealth of Virginia since 2009.

Mr. Williams is currently managing partner of Rader Funeral Home in Daleville, Virginia and notes that the company specializes in providing funeral home, burial, and cremation services throughout Botetourt County and surrounding area, including pre-planning and immediate-need services. He and his team of compassionate experts are dedicated to helping clients and their loved ones create lasting memories in a comforting and inviting space.

Mr. Williams explained that Rader Funeral Home is a prominent business with historical significance. Established in 1898, it is recognized as the oldest business of its kind in the entire county. The company opened a second location in Stewartville, Virginia during World War II and focused on expanding their full-service experience which was in operation until 1950. While they followed this expansion with another location in Buchanan, Virginia that was in service until 2001, The Rader Funeral Home now exists in just one location in Daleville since 1996.

Mr. Williams is an expert in grief counseling, with a focus on pregnancy loss; stillbirth; and newborn deaths and has been an active mortuary officer for the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Region V, for approximately two decades. He believes that his success is due to his empathetic nature towards his employees and his many client families.

Mr. Williams would like to dedicate this honor to his parents, David and Charlene Williams Sr.

