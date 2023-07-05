The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David M. Williams, MD, as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Epidemiology

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David M. Williams, MD, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Epidemiology.

David M. Williams, MD
David M. Williams, MD

Dr. Williams pursued higher education at the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara in Mexico where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He then attended Emory University's Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and received a Master of Public Health degree as well as completing his residencies in family practice and preventative medicine. The doctor capped his higher education training at Morehouse with an Access to Community Health fellowship at the National Association of Community Health Centers and a fellowship in educating other physicians.

Dr. Williams began his career in public health as an epidemiologist with the State of Georgia and was the first Director of the Georgia AIDS Program. Board-certified in family practice, Dr. Williams currently works at Southside Medical Center where he has served as the President and CEO of Southside Medical Center since 1997.

Dr. Williams asserts that Southside Medical Center is a leader in organizing, providing, and supporting affordable health care and related services to the public through diversified business activities. According to the doctor, the healthcare center was founded in 1967 as the Atlanta Southside Comprehensive Health Center and is committed to providing exceptional primary health care and related services to the medically underserved of Atlanta. Recognized for his exceptional leadership, Dr. Williams performs a primarily administrative role in this group practice and manages approximately 60 medical professionals. He is a specialist in preventative medicine and sees patients in his other practices, working with them on age-management medicine and weight loss.

In addition to his roles at Southside Medical Center, Dr. Williams also serves as President of Choice Healthcare Network, an Independent Physician Association (IPA) in Georgia. He is Chairman of the Georgia State School of Public Health Board; is active on the Peach State Healthcare Board; is a board member of the towns of Summerhill and Mechanicsville; and serves as Vice-Chair of the Atlanta Community Access Board.

Dr. Williams is dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field and is a member of many organizations, such as the American Medical Association; the Georgia State Medical Association; and the Georgia Primary Healthcare Association. He is also a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. 

Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor volunteers for the Peachtree Roadrace. Dr. Williams would like to dedicate this honor to his father, Robert Williams, MD.

For more information, visit www.southsidemedical.net.

