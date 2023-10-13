The Inner Circle Acknowledges, David R. Danly as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the fields of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David R. Danly is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the fields of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Dr. Danly pursued higher education at John P. and Katherine G. McGovern Medical School at UTHealth where he graduated in 1988. He completed a residency in psychiatry in 1992 and a fellowship in child & adolescent psychiatry in 1994 at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Dr. Danly currently works at Andrews Center as a psychiatrist specializing in child and adolescent psychiatry and noted that psychiatry is the medical specialty devoted to the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental disorders, which include various maladaptations related to mood, behavior, cognition, and perceptions. He explained that psychiatrists evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients with mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders and utilize psychiatric evaluations to develop treatment plans, prescribe medication, and evaluate treatment results.

Dr. Danly asserts that Andrews Center is a nonprofit community mental health and mental retardation center established by law as a local governmental entity in accordance with the provisions of the Texas Health and Safety Code Title 7 Section 534 Subchapter A. The Center is named for Earl C. Andrews, one of the leading citizens of Tyler, Texas who helped found the Center in 1966. According to Dr. Danly, the center's mission is to provide and coordinate high-quality integrated healthcare services to the East Texas community to achieve independence and well-being.

A testament to his successful career, the doctor notes that he was mentored by Dr. Martin Luther King. Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Danly enjoys coaching his children's youth soccer team.

