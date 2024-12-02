The Inner Circle acknowledges, David R. Lawrence, DO, FACOS, DFACOS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David R. Lawrence, DO, FACOS, DFACOS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Leading Vascular Surgeon.

Dr. David R. Lawrence, DO, FACOS, DFACOS, stands out as a distinguished vascular surgeon known for his specialized role in providing access to the spine in collaboration with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spinal surgeons. Operating in the Ohio area, Dr. Lawrence performs over 400 procedures annually, setting him apart in his field.

Dr. Lawrence completed his Bachelor of Science in biology at Wittenberg University and went on to earn his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He undertook his internship, general surgical residency, and vascular surgery fellowship at Doctor's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where he honed his expertise.

Board certified in both general and vascular surgery, Dr. Lawrence's affiliations include the American Osteopathic Association, the Ohio Osteopathic Association, the American Board of Osteopathic Surgeons, and the Society of Spinal Access Surgeons. He is also a Distinguished Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons (FACOS), reflecting his significant contributions and leadership in the field.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Lawrence is a dedicated member of Grace Brethren Church in Columbus. His commitment to both his profession and his community is evident in his collaborative approach and high standards of patient care.

Dr. Lawrence fondly remembers his parents, Walter Lawrence, MD, and Joanne Lawrence, who have been an inspiration in his life and career. He continues to draw inspiration from his mentor, Richard H. Bracken, DO.

