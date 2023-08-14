The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dena Lynn Lodato as a Pinnacle Platinum Life Member for her contributions to the practice of Veterinary Medicine

MADISONVILLE, La., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dena Lynn Lodato is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Life Member for her contributions to the practice of Veterinary Medicine.

Dena Lynn Lodato

Dr. Lodato pursued higher education from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Animal Science in 2003. She then attended Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine where she earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 2008; completed an internship at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2009; and finished a residency at Mississippi State University in 2013. She also earned a Master of Science from Mississippi State University in 2013.

Dr. Lodato is the owner of Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, launched in 2021, and practices as a small animal surgeon. She was previously an associate surgeon in Louisiana for several years; was head of a surgical department in Mississippi; and worked at the Red Bank Veterinary Hospital immediately after her residency.

The doctor is a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons since 2015 and is dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the field. She is affiliated with the Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association; the American College of Veterinary Surgeons; Society of Veterinary Soft Tissue Surgery; and the American Veterinary Medical Association. When considering her successful career, Dr. Lodato attributes her success to her drive, perfectionism, and commitment to continual improvement and considers opening her own practice and attaining Diplomate status as the highlights in her career and plans to continue expanding her business and hiring more specialists.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Lodato enjoys art; motorcycles; fitness; and spending time in nature.

