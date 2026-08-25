The Inner Circle acknowledges Denise Glasscock as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Denise Glasscock is the founder and chief technology officer of InnovalifeCloud Consulting, leading healthcare, government and commercial clients in AI, cloud and digital transformation to improve outcomes and create human impact. Over more than 30 years, she has led enterprise tech initiatives, built strategic partnerships, and directed complex transformations for global organizations such as Accenture, Red Hat and Fortune 500 firms.

Denise Glasscock

As a former U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal diver, Ms. Glasscock learned early that leadership rests on discipline, preparation, teamwork and staying calm under pressure. Those principles became the foundation of a career dedicated to solving complex business and technology challenges. Throughout her executive career, she built and expanded strategic technology alliances, including transforming a single-digit revenue stream into a multimillion-dollar collaboration that drove significant long-term business growth.

Life took an unexpected turn when Ms. Glasscock became a quadriplegic. Rather than letting that moment define her future, she chose to redefine what leadership could be. The experience deepened her resilience, strengthened her empathy, and reinforced her belief that innovation should always begin with understanding the people it is meant to serve.

Today, Ms. Glasscock builds strategic partnerships across healthcare, life sciences, advocacy, and technology providers. She develops solutions across a range of technologies and strengthens relationships to drive innovation. She leads more than 160 healthcare use cases, demonstrating her commitment to improving experiences and outcomes for people with disabilities through responsible, patient-centered technology.

An accomplished executive, speaker and thought leader, Ms. Glasscock is passionate about mentoring future leaders and cultivating cultures where curiosity, collaboration, accountability and continuous learning flourish. She believes the most effective leaders listen first, serve with integrity and inspire others to achieve more than they thought possible.

Ms. Glasscock's experience inspired the development of an AI companion with virtual reality therapy to help patients maintain gains from long-term rehabilitation outside therapy hours and during transitions home. Called Rehab@Home, the platform was designed to support individuals recovering from traumatic injuries and neurological conditions. Although Rehab@Home never fully launched, it remains one of her most meaningful professional accomplishments and continues to inspire her mission to use technology to improve lives.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle