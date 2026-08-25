The Inner Circle acknowledges Tessa M. Meyer, MD as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for Excellence

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Tessa M. Meyer, MD is honored as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for Excellence in Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Tessa M. Meyer,

Dr. Tessa M. Meyer has established herself as a highly regarded general, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgeon, delivering impactful care through her work at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma City since 2023. In her role, she performs a wide range of cosmetic and general surgical procedures, guiding patients from initial consultation through long term postoperative follow up with a focus on safety, precision, and personalized outcomes.

Dr. Meyer specializes in aesthetic, reconstructive, and reparative surgery, including body contouring and advanced cosmetic procedures. Her commitment to excellence is reflected in her extensive training, including a Bachelor of Science from Trinity Western University in British Columbia and surgical training at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, completed in 2023.

Further advancing her expertise, Dr. Meyer completed an intensive cosmetic surgery fellowship with the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery from 2023 to 2024. She is board certified in cosmetic surgery and maintains active involvement with leading organizations such as the American College of Surgeons, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and Women in Cosmetic Surgery. She also serves as a diplomat, oral board examiner, and exam writing committee member with the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, contributing to the advancement of standards within the specialty.

Her dedication to education and the field has earned notable recognition, including honors from the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery in 2024 and 2025 for her contributions to knowledge sharing and professional development. She was also recognized among Top Doctors by 405 Magazine in 2025 and 2026 and received recognition from The Wall Street Journal in 2026.

Dr. Meyer credits her mother as a major influence in her life and career. Looking ahead, she plans to continue expanding her impact within the field while working toward establishing her own practice and increasing her visibility in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle