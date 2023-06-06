The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Deniz Baysal, MD, FRCSC as a Distinguished Medical Professional for his contributions to the Orthopedic Field

FRESNO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Deniz Baysal is acknowledged as a Distinguished Medical Professional for his contributions to the Orthopedic Field.

Deniz Baysal, MD, FRCSC

Dr. Baysal began his academic journey at the University of Calgary where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He then attended the University of Alberta in 1998 where he received a degree from the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Alberta and finished his fellowship in orthopedic trauma and reconstruction at Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas Texas.

Specializing in complex fractures; minimally invasive and percutaneous techniques, as well as hip knee and shoulder replacements and revisions, Dr. Baysal currently oversees the Baysal Orthopedic Institute in Fresno, California. He previously served as Associate Professor for UCSF in the UCSF Fresno Orthopedic Surgery Department and instructs physicians in the operating room on trauma and joint replacements. Working in this post for more than 15 years, he moved on to form the Baysal Orthopedic Institute which is now the number one source for joint replacements, fractures and sports medicine in central California and the Valley.

A leader in his field, Dr. Baysal is a member of the board of directors for the Fresno Monsters hockey club as well as the team physician for the Fresno Junior and senior Monsters hockey teams. He takes care of complex injuries that occur while playing the physical sport of hockey.

Board-certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS), the doctor notes that the ABOS is an organization with the goal of establishing educational and professional standards for orthopedic residents and surgeons as well as evaluating the qualifications and competence of orthopedic surgeons. The doctor is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada (FRCSC) and a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Dr. Baysal holds a license to practice medicine in California and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center. According to the doctor, orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma sports injuries degenerative diseases infections tumors and congenital disorders.

A testament to his extraordinary knowledge of the field Dr. Baysal has been published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine and has spoken at events hosted by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He has received many honors, including Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2018 2012); Patients Choice Award (2018 2012); and On-Time Doctor Award (2018). Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Baysal enjoys hockey games, hiking, mountain biking, and downhill skiing and was a sailing instructor for seven years in Calgary, Canada. He competed for a position on the men's national sailing team and was ranked 3rd in Alberta for under 18 at one point prior to pursuing medicine and academics.

