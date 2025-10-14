The Inner Circle acknowledges Denny LaVé as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

POST FALLS, Idaho, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny LaVé, co-founder and Fearless Leader of Precision Precast Erectors (PPE), has been named a Pinnacle Professional Member of the Inner Circle of Excellence by Continental Who's Who for his outstanding contributions to championing industry growth, innovation, and workforce development.

From Ironworker to Industry Leader: Denny LaVé Recognized as a Pinnacle Professional for Excellence in Construction and Workforce Development

In 2008, during one of the most challenging economic climates in recent history, LaVé co-founded PPE with a vision to deliver exceptional precast concrete and steel installation services across the Western United States. Under his leadership, the company has grown from a modest startup to a $17 million enterprise, becoming the pre-eminent provider in the Pacific Northwest and earning five Inc. 5000 Awards for sustained growth.

LaVé's leadership philosophy is rooted in humility, integrity, and servant leadership. Recognized by the Idaho Department of Commerce and honored for a decade of PCI Certification, PPE is not only known for project excellence but also for its commitment to people. LaVé has mentored countless employees, fostering career advancement and instilling the strategic and technical expertise required to lead in a competitive industry.

His influence extends beyond the jobsite. LaVé's thought leadership has been featured in Forbes, NASDAQ, USA Today, International Business Times, and leading industry publications including Construction Today and Business View Magazine. His widely read articles—such as Why Humility is an Essential Leadership Skill—reflect his belief that successful leaders build both exceptional projects and exceptional people.

Looking to the future, LaVé continues to invest in Idaho's economic vitality by mentoring the next generation of leaders, exploring opportunities to acquire and grow locally based businesses, and deepening his philanthropic work. He is also exploring ways to expand his service to the community through public leadership, with a focus on policies that prioritize integrity, workforce development, and community well-being.

Outside of business, LaVé is an active member of Immaculate Conception Church in Post Falls, Idaho, and enjoys sailing, photography, and golf.

About Precision Precast Erectors, LLC

Founded in 2008, Precision Precast Erectors provides leadership and installation expertise for precast concrete and steel projects throughout the Western United States. Known for innovation, quality, and service, PPE has earned multiple national awards and is committed to developing the next generation of skilled industry professionals.

