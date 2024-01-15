The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Derek A. Rapp, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as A Leading Expert in Plastic Surgery and Hand Reconstruction

ROCKWALL, Texas, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Derek A. Rapp, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as A Leading Expert in Plastic Surgery and Hand Reconstruction.

Dr. Rapp, a renowned specialist in plastic surgery and hand reconstruction, has been making significant strides in the field of medicine. His commitment to patient care, expertise, and dedication to ongoing education have positioned him as a leading authority in plastic and reconstructive surgery.



Dr. Rapp specializes in plastic surgery, with a specific focus on hand surgery. His expertise encompasses various conditions, including trauma, arthritis, and carpal tunnel disorder. Patients who seek his services can expect personalized care and comprehensive patient education on procedures and post-operative care.



One of Dr. Rapp's standout achievements is his dual board certification in plastic surgery and surgery of the hand. This certification reflects his dedication to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in both fields, ensuring that his patients receive top-notch care.



Dr. Rapp received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Medical Degree from Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery internship at Harvard University/Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston, further honing his skills and knowledge.



As a member of prestigious medical organizations such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society for Surgery of the Hand, and the American Medical Association, Dr. Rapp remains at the forefront of advancements in his field. He actively contributes to the medical community and stays updated with the latest techniques and treatments.



Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Rapp enjoys spending quality time with his family, pursuing his passion for cooking, and maintaining an active lifestyle through exercise.



Dr. Rapp attributes his success to the guidance and mentorship of esteemed figures in the field of medicine, including Dr. Ronald Ford and Dr. Pat Owens.



His patient-centered philosophy is a cornerstone of his practice. Dr. Rapp approaches each patient as a unique individual and takes the time to create personalized treatment plans tailored to their specific needs. His commitment to patient education ensures that individuals are well-informed about their procedures and recovery processes.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle