The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Derek A. Rapp, MD as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as A Leading Expert in Plastic Surgery and Hand Reconstruction

News provided by

The Inner Circle

15 Jan, 2024, 15:00 ET

ROCKWALL, Texas, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Derek A. Rapp, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as A Leading Expert in Plastic Surgery and Hand Reconstruction.

Dr. Rapp, a renowned specialist in plastic surgery and hand reconstruction, has been making significant strides in the field of medicine. His commitment to patient care, expertise, and dedication to ongoing education have positioned him as a leading authority in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Rapp specializes in plastic surgery, with a specific focus on hand surgery. His expertise encompasses various conditions, including trauma, arthritis, and carpal tunnel disorder. Patients who seek his services can expect personalized care and comprehensive patient education on procedures and post-operative care.

One of Dr. Rapp's standout achievements is his dual board certification in plastic surgery and surgery of the hand. This certification reflects his dedication to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in both fields, ensuring that his patients receive top-notch care.

Dr. Rapp received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Medical Degree from Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery internship at Harvard University/Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston, further honing his skills and knowledge.

As a member of prestigious medical organizations such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society for Surgery of the Hand, and the American Medical Association, Dr. Rapp remains at the forefront of advancements in his field. He actively contributes to the medical community and stays updated with the latest techniques and treatments.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Rapp enjoys spending quality time with his family, pursuing his passion for cooking, and maintaining an active lifestyle through exercise.

Dr. Rapp attributes his success to the guidance and mentorship of esteemed figures in the field of medicine, including Dr. Ronald Ford and Dr. Pat Owens.

His patient-centered philosophy is a cornerstone of his practice. Dr. Rapp approaches each patient as a unique individual and takes the time to create personalized treatment plans tailored to their specific needs. His commitment to patient education ensures that individuals are well-informed about their procedures and recovery processes.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Art Chavarin as an Inner Circle Platinum Lifetime

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Art Chavarin is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Platinum Lifetime for his contributions as A Visionary...
The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Bruce S. Fine Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Comprehensive Family Dental Care

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Bruce S. Fine Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Comprehensive Family Dental Care

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Bruce S. Fine is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.