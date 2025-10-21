The Inner Circle acknowledges, Deryk G. Jones, MD, FAAOS, FAOA as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Deryk G. Jones, MD, FAAOS, FAOA is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Advancing Orthopedic Surgery and Regenerative Medicine.

Deryk G. Jones,

Dr. Deryk G. Jones is a highly respected orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, renowned for his expertise in biologic reconstructive surgery for cartilage restoration in the knees, hips, shoulders, ankles, and elbows. As Section Head of Sports Medicine and Cartilage Restoration at the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute, Dr. Jones has been at the forefront of innovative treatments, including FDA trials utilizing stem cells, articular chondrocytes and umbilical injections for biologic therapies.

Dr. Jones' educational foundation is extensive, having earned a double major in biology and philosophy from Emory University, followed by his Doctor of Medicine from Stanford University School of Medicine. He completed a general surgical internship at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and an orthopedic surgical residency at the Harvard Combined Orthopedic Program. Further refining his expertise, he pursued a fellowship in sports medicine and shoulder surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). He is board-certified in sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.

A leader in meniscal transplantation, autologous chondrocyte implantation, minimally invasive joint replacements, and arthroscopic-assisted ligament and fracture repair, Dr. Jones is deeply involved in cutting-edge research and advancements in the field. His affiliations include the American Orthopedic Sports Medicine Society, the Arthroscopy Association of North America, the International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery and Orthopedic Sports Medicine and the International Cartilage Repair Society. He is also a Fellow of the American Orthopedic Association and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

In addition to his clinical contributions, Dr. Jones serves as a full professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Queensland, Australia (Ochsner Clinical School), where he is dedicated to mentoring and educating the next generation of orthopedic professionals.

Beyond medicine, Dr. Jones is a committed member of the Baha'i Faith Local Spiritual Assembly and cherishes his role as a husband to Mrs. Tina Wilusz, with whom he has been married for 26 years, and father to their four children.

Looking ahead, Dr. Jones is committed to expanding the role of biologic reconstructive techniques and regenerative medicine in sports medicine, ensuring that patients receive the most advanced, minimally invasive treatments available. His mission is to continue bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world patient care, improving outcomes and recovery times for athletes and active individuals alike.

Dr. Jones has taken a new position as the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Service Line Chair for Sutter Health Systems effective August 1, 2025. Dr. Jones will help Sutter Health Systems Mission to create nationally recognized orthopedic and sports medicine programs. He will continue to help individuals with complex chondral injuries in need of biologic solutions and will begin seeing patients in the Santa Clara region as part of the Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group.

