The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Devin A. Barrington as a Top Pinnacle Professional

Mr. Barrington pursued higher education after earning his high school diploma in 1993 when he attended the Texas State Technical College and received an Associate's degree in Commercial and Advertising art in 1996.

Mr. Barrington is a specialist in crafting unique floral arrangements and works at Joys Downtown Flowers in Texas where he has been since 2000. The artist has more than 20 years in the field and took ownership of the business in 201 after he realized he was able to utilize his graphic artist skills and perfect his craft. He notes that his daily responsibilities include overseeing all daily operations including flower order fulfillment; shop maintenance; and other customer service responsibilities. Joys Downtown Flower is also known locally as Joys Flowers Graham and is well-regarded as a staple in the local community of which it has served the community for 46 years.

When considering his extraordinary success, Mr. Barrington credits his dedication to guide the shop based on its founding principles of introducing joy into the lives of others; his faith; and the support of his family and customers. He is a recognized leader in his community and is affiliated with the Graham Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Barrington has received many accolades during his tenure at the flower shop but is most proud that the business was featured in Graham Living Magazine. In addition to his professional endeavors, the business professional is civic-minded and participates as a member and volunteer at his local church and regularly supports various local charities for children with special needs. Mr. Barring hopes to continue growing the business further in the coming years by introducing new locations in nearby towns.

