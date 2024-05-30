The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Devin Deich as a Distinguished Member in the healthcare industry

LYNBROOK, N.Y., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished in the healthcare industry, Devin Deich is a visionary leader whose strategic foresight and robust expertise have earned him the prestigious Health 2.0 Outstanding Healthcare Leadership Award, and recognition as a LinkedIn Top Voice in Healthcare Management. With over 15 years of experience, Mr. Deich has established himself as a leading expert in navigating complex healthcare ecosystems, known for his innovative approaches and unwavering commitment to improving patient care.

Distinguished in the healthcare industry, Devin Deich is a visionary leader whose strategic foresight and robust expertise have earned him the prestigious Health 2.0 Outstanding Healthcare Leadership Award, and recognition as a LinkedIn Top Voice in Healthcare Management. With over 15 years of experience, Mr. Deich has established himself as a leading expert in navigating complex healthcare ecosystems, known for his innovative approaches and unwavering commitment to improving patient care.

Mr. Deich is a rising figure, recognized by his peers as a strategic architect pioneering innovation across the healthcare landscape dynamically enhancing health practices on a national and global scale. With a robust background, he has helmed major transformative efforts and meaningful change within organizations like UnitedHealth Group, Fresenius Medical Care, and Baxter International, among others.

Mr. Deich has served in multiple oversight roles ranging from Regulatory Affairs to Population Health Management and Market Development. He has served as Chairman for several Joint Venture Boards, and as a Board Steering Member for multiple health plan across the country. He has advised policy development in several states regarding strategy and logistics for deploying the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), and Collaborative Care Models (CCM) initiatives.

His career highlights include simultaneous compliance oversight of 16 International Regulatory bodies, International Corporate Mergers, and a $18 billion Manage Care portfolio, where his strategic initiatives directly affected 70 million lives, demonstrating his capability to operate at the highest levels of corporate leadership and governance.

Mr. Deich's academic background includes an MBA/MHA Degree from Indiana Wesleyan University and B.S. in Biology from Taylor University. He holds several certifications, including International Board of Director Competency Designation (IBDC.D) and facilitator status in Lean and Six Sigma. He is a lifetime learner pursuing a Master for Science is Quality Health Systems from California State University of Dominguez Hills and a General Securities Representative license. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), and the American Society of Quality (ASQ).

Mr. Deich is driven by a passion for improving community healthcare aimed at elevating healthcare standards efficiently, lower administrative burden while driving outcome improvements with a particular interest in Augmented Intelligence. This is reflected in his personal philosophy of resilience and empowering leadership, fostering environments where high-performing teams thrive and lead industry advancements. He is dedicated to guiding healthcare transformation to be more effective, inclusive, and responsive to patient needs. He is committed to leveraging his expertise to guide and forge innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and advance industry standards, continuing to make a significant impact across the healthcare ecosystem through his various leadership, advisory and board roles.

In looking forward, Mr. Deich remains resolved in supporting innovation within the healthcare space, pursuant to a passion of service and driven to enhance and transform healthcare globally, making a positive lasting impact on countless lives through purposeful leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare.

