The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Divyakant B. Gandhi, MBBS, FRCS, FACS as a Distinguished Cardiothoracic Surgeon

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Divyakant B. Gandhi, MBBS, FRCS, FACS, is being recognized by The Inner Circle as a Distinguished Cardiothoracic Surgeon in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at McLaren Greater Lansing Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons and the Center for Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.

Divyakant B. Gandhi is an international physician, innovative thinker, and leader in cardiac care. He has been in practice as a Heart, Lung & Vascular surgeon for over 35 years.

Divyakant Ghandi

As a leader in the clinical setting, Dr. Gandhi is the Chief of Staff, Medical Director, and Chief of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at McLaren Greater Lansing. Dr. Gandhi practices his specialty under the auspices of the Center for Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Detroit, MI. Driven by a mission to supply the highest level of patient care, he specializes in atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, lung cancer, valvular Surgery, and congenital heart defects.

Divyakant has had worldwide experience practicing medicine on many continents around the Globe. He was born in Mumbai, India, and grew up in Kampala, Uganda, where both his parents were physicians. Dr. Gandhi obtained his medical degree from Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital in Mumbai. He completed Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Training in India and England. At the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, Dr. Gandhi completed an internship and residency in General Surgery and performed Cardiothoracic Surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. During his residency in New York, he specialized in Mitral Valve Pathophysiology alongside the pioneer physician, Dr. Robert W.M. Frater.

As a result of his education, training, and worldwide expertise, Dr. Gandhi is board-certified in General Surgery by the American Board of Surgery and Thoracic Surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. Dr. Gandhi is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

Dr. Gandhi's life mission is simple: To help those in need. Through his passion for the surgical treatment of Atrial Fibrillation and mitral valve repair surgery, Divyakant has become a key opinion leader, a respected trainer, and a speaker on these topics domestically and internationally.

Divyakant is the Founder and President of Elite Physician Alliance. He compiled this group of like-minded, elite physicians from all over the Globe to create a resource of diverse and world-class clinical knowledge and expertise that could provide the leading innovators in healthcare around the world with crucial elements needed from the eyes and experience of the physicians. Elite Physician Alliance is a critical asset for those aiming to push innovation into the healthcare world today and supply increased quality of care to patients around the Globe.

Dr. Gandhi is an innovative thinker. As co-inventor of intellectual property (Multiple patents pending) for novel medical device technologies, Divyakant strives to increase the level of patient care around the Globe to help those in need. He works alongside world-class engineering teams while mentoring and leading teams of undergraduate through Ph.D. students from respected universities such as Georgia Tech and Ohio State University in areas of clinical research resulting in the creation of new technologies and optimized clinical practices.

Innovation drives Dr. Gandhi, and his mission is to help those in need. Hence Dr. Gandhi is committed to pushing those around him to continually research, analyze and improve clinical processes and technologies with revolutionary ideas and ground-breaking concepts that propel the next era of healthcare and result in a higher quality of life for patients around the Globe.

