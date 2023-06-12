The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Donald E. Myer II as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the field of Information Technology

GRETNA, Neb., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Donald E. Myer II is acknowledged as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the field of Information Technology.

Mr. Meyer began his professional career at Cisco Systems, Inc. where he worked for more than 10 years prior to the formation of Enterprise Cost Reduction (ERC). He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of ECR, Inc. and notes that he works with clients to drive unnecessary costs out of their organization while improving employee satisfaction and retention. Mr. Meyer is known for prioritizing his customers with an innate customer-centric approach and first ensures to improve overall cost models and operational efficiencies.

According to Mr. Meyer, he played an instrumental role in the growth of Cisco Systems' channel partner program by securing the loyalty and trust of business partners. Mr. Meyer also established his information technology expertise as a sales specialist with AT&T Inc. and CenturyLink prior to his work at Cisco Systems, Inc. He is considered a specialist in helping business leaders harness information technology to improve financial performance and gain competitive advantages and focusing on ensuring that his clients receive an adequate financial return for their investment.

Mr. Meyer asserts that much of his success is due to the knowledge he acquired from his former mentors and the support of his family. He is particularly proud to have significantly expanded his professional skill set while simultaneously caring for his wife and daughter. In the coming years, Mr. Meyer intends to continue serving his customers while furthering his honest and trustworthy reputation.

