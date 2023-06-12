The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Donald E. Myer II as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the field of Information Technology

News provided by

The Inner Circle

12 Jun, 2023, 16:05 ET

GRETNA, Neb., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Donald E. Myer II is acknowledged as a Distinguished Business Professional for his contributions to the field of Information Technology.

Mr. Meyer began his professional career at Cisco Systems, Inc. where he worked for more than 10 years prior to the formation of Enterprise Cost Reduction (ERC). He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of ECR, Inc. and notes that he works with clients to drive unnecessary costs out of their organization while improving employee satisfaction and retention. Mr. Meyer is known for prioritizing his customers with an innate customer-centric approach and first ensures to improve overall cost models and operational efficiencies.

According to Mr. Meyer, he played an instrumental role in the growth of Cisco Systems' channel partner program by securing the loyalty and trust of business partners. Mr. Meyer also established his information technology expertise as a sales specialist with AT&T Inc. and CenturyLink prior to his work at Cisco Systems, Inc. He is considered a specialist in helping business leaders harness information technology to improve financial performance and gain competitive advantages and focusing on ensuring that his clients receive an adequate financial return for their investment.

Mr. Meyer asserts that much of his success is due to the knowledge he acquired from his former mentors and the support of his family. He is particularly proud to have significantly expanded his professional skill set while simultaneously caring for his wife and daughter. In the coming years, Mr. Meyer intends to continue serving his customers while furthering his honest and trustworthy reputation.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sylvia Mock as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the Real Estate Industry

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mobolaji Odelowo, MD as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to Interventional Radiology and Vascular Surgery

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.