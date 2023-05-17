The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Doreen Saltiel as a Life Achiever for her contributions to the Healthcare Field.

LEICESTER, N.C., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Doreen Saltiel is acknowledged as a Life Achiever for her contributions to the Healthcare Field.

Dr. Saltiel earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Brooklyn College in 1979 and receive her medical degree from New York Medical College in 1983. She completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, and a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Dr. Saltiel served as the Chief of Cardiology at Eisenhower Army Medical Center and the Army's Southeast Regional Consultant in cardiovascular diseases. She completed advanced training in metabolic and nutritional medicine as well as advanced certifications in cardiovascular health and hormone health from the Metabolic Medical Institute. She also holds a Doctor of Law (JD) from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Dr. Saltiel has more than 40 years of service in the medical field, but no longer does cardiovascular interventions. The doctor notes that adult cardiology is a medical subspecialty that focuses on heart and vascular diseases. The field includes medical diagnosis, diagnostic testing, and treatments for coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and rhythm disorders.

Dr. Saltiel has had many mentors, including Dr. Michael Geer who is one in particular that helped guide her in her decision to become a cardiologist. She notes that practicing medicine has been a gift, an honor, and a pleasure. She would like to dedicate this honor to, and thank Diane Brown for helping the doctor be the best she can be.

