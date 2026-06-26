The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Barbara Betancourt Cortes as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

ROSWELL, Ga., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Barbara Betancourt Cortes is Recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for Excellence in Chiropractic Care and Patient Wellness.

Dr. Barbara Betancourt Cortes

Barbara Betancourt Cortes, DC, has established a promising career in chiropractic medicine, earning recognition for her patient-centered approach and commitment to helping individuals achieve lasting health and wellness. As the owner of Cortes Chiropractic, she provides comprehensive chiropractic care to patients throughout North Georgia, focusing on personalized treatment plans that promote healing, recovery, and long-term well-being.

Dr. Cortes specializes in chiropractic care for personal injury and automobile accident cases, prenatal and pediatric chiropractic services, spinal adjustments, soft tissue therapy, posture and ergonomic assessments, rehabilitative exercise programs, nutritional guidance, and patient education. Her holistic approach emphasizes identifying the root causes of discomfort while empowering patients with the knowledge and tools needed to improve their overall health.

Serving patients throughout Cumming, Gainesville, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Suwanee, Duluth, Buford, Lawrenceville, and surrounding North Georgia communities, Dr. Cortes has built a reputation for providing gentle, effective, and individualized care. She is particularly experienced in working with personal injury patients, expectant mothers, infants, and families seeking natural healthcare solutions.

Dr. Cortes earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Puerto Rico in 2017 before completing her Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Life University in Georgia in 2024. She is licensed to practice chiropractic medicine in the state of Georgia and holds Webster Certification, a specialized technique focused on supporting pelvic balance and comfort during pregnancy.

Prior to entering the chiropractic profession, Dr. Cortes worked as a dental assistant, gaining valuable healthcare experience and developing a strong foundation in patient care. Today, she combines her clinical knowledge with a compassionate approach that prioritizes listening, education, and individualized treatment.

Outside of her professional accomplishments, Dr. Cortes has demonstrated exceptional athletic achievement. A former competitive swimmer and water polo athlete, she represented Puerto Rico on its national teams in open water swimming and water polo. She also competed on the University of Puerto Rico swim team and excelled in long-distance swimming events from the age of seven through her early twenties. In addition, she was recognized as the first runner-up in the Miss World Puerto Rico competition.

Dr. Cortes credits much of her professional development to the mentorship and guidance of Lorenil Hancock, DC, and Astrid Pilar, DC, who helped inspire her commitment to excellence in chiropractic care.

Recently married to Nicholas Reyes, DC, Dr. Cortes values the support of her family as she continues to build her practice and serve her community.

Looking toward the future, she plans to expand Cortes Chiropractic by opening additional practices throughout Georgia and Puerto Rico. Through this growth, she hopes to make high-quality chiropractic care more accessible while continuing to promote wellness, education, and patient empowerment.

Guided by a philosophy centered on providing gentle, effective, and personalized care, Dr. Cortes remains committed to helping patients achieve lasting results through compassionate treatment, education, and a focus on overall health and well-being.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle