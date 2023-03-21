The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Jason Chouake as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Dermatology

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Jason Chouake is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Dermatology.

Dr. Chouake earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Yeshiva University. He then earned his MD from Albert Einstein School of Medicine, Monetfiore, where he also completed his residency in Dermatology. The doctor notes that he has extensive experience in Skin Cancer & Excision, Cosmetic Skin Procedures, and Skin Conditions.

Jason Chouake

Dr. Chouake received the Distinction in Dermatological Research Award during his residency at Albert Einstein School of Medicine. He is considered an expert in general dermatology, skin cancer, moles, eczema, psoriasis, Botox, filler, and liquid rhinoplasty.

Dr. Chouake supports the Dermatology Foundation and St. Jude's. According to the doctor, he cares for each and every patient and takes the time to identify their issues and make them feel comfortable.

Dr. Chouake is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a member of the International Peeling Society. In his spare time, he likes to spend time with his family and travel. He would like to thank his wife and children for their support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle