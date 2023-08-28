The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Jessalyn Forrella, DDS as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Dentistry

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Jessalyn Forrella, DDS is a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Dentistry.

Dr. Forella pursued higher education at the University of Pittsburg where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience with a minor in Chemistry. She received a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from New York University College of Dentistry where she graduated with the highest honors and was inducted into the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honors Fraternity. The doctor completed a one-year group practice residency at Jacobi Medical Center, specializing in complex full-mouth rehabilitation, and also received comprehensive training in various aspects of dentistry, including single and multi-unit dental implants; extractions; cosmetic dentistry; root canal treatment; and Invisalign. Dedicated to providing the latest innovations to her patients, she furthered her expertise in biomimetic dentistry through additional training at the Koi's Center.

The doctor explained that dentistry, also called Dental and Oral Medicine, is a medical field focused on studying; diagnosing, preventing; and treating diseases; disorders; and conditions of the oral cavity. Dentists play a crucial role in diagnosing and addressing dental problems while assisting patients in improving their oral hygiene practices. Their responsibilities include teeth cleaning, correcting bite issues, performing surgeries and extractions, and ensuring overall oral health.

Dr. Forella offers various rehabilitation and cosmetic dental services at Fairfield Dental Arts and she focuses on prioritizing patient safety and preferences. The doctor explained that she understands the connection between oral health and overall well-being and educates her patients on this relationship. With advanced techniques and technologies, Dr. Forella restores function and aesthetics, aiming to improve patients' confidence and quality of life. Known for her personalized approach, the doctor ensures comprehensive care and education for a healthy, beautiful smile.

A proven professional in her field, Dr. Forella maintains affiliations many several esteemed organizations in the dental field, including the American Dental Association; Bronx Dental Association; American Academy of General Dentistry; American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry; and Omicron Kappa Epsilon Honor Society. The doctor asserts that these affiliations help her to maintain professional networks, and participate in ongoing education and training to provide the highest quality of care to her patients.

When considering her success in the field, Dr. Forella believes her commitment to her philosophy has propelled her practice and revolves around the importance of dental care in maintaining oral health and fostering meaningful relationships with her patients. She noted that she recognizes that attentive listening to her patients' concerns and needs is key to delivering personalized care and by understanding their individual circumstances, she can provide tailored treatments that promote healthy and stable smiles.

Crediting him with much of her success, Dr. Forella had the privilege of being mentored by Dr. Paul Iaropoli, DDS. Dr. Iaropoli, an experienced dentist, provided guidance, knowledge, and support to Dr. Forella during her professional development. In her spare time, the doctor volunteers with Hoppalong Hollow, a wildlife Rescue Center. Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Forella enjoys reading, running with her dog Emma, and playing pick-up soccer.

Dr. Forella would like to dedicate her work to the loving memory of her father, Mr. Michael Forella. She asserts that she is grateful for the unwavering support of her mother, Mrs. Flora Burbridge. Dr. Forella has been happily married to Mr. Scott Axtell for one year, and their relationship has spanned 11 years.

