The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Stylianos Flampouris, Ph.D. as Inner Circle Platinum Lifetime Member

22 Jan, 2024, 14:15 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Stylianos Flampouris, Ph.D. is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Platinum Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Forecasting, Meteorology, and Oceanography.

Dr. Flampouris pursued higher education completing his scholarship at the University of Hamburg where he earned a Ph.D. in Physical Oceanography in 2009. He is a specialist in creating forecasting models for weather predictions and building and launching weather satellites and is an expert in weather forecasting, meterology, and oceanography.

A recognized leader in his field, Dr. Flampouris has accomplished many milestones, including the notable work of creating the forecasting system for the United States National Weather Service which significantly contributes to accurate weather predictions and public safety. He has worked in the field for more than 23 years and has received numerous accolades and awards.

The doctor asserts that his goal is to make weather forecasting "people focused" so that the public can better understand and benefit from the information provided, indicating his commitment to enhancing public awareness and knowledge about weather predictions.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Flampouris enjoys listening to music which he notes provides a relaxing pastime away from his scientific endeavors.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

