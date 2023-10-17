The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Susan T. Wolgamott, DNP, FNP-C, CTN-B as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Gastroenterology

News provided by

The Inner Circle

17 Oct, 2023, 16:38 ET

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Susan T. Wolgamott, DNP, FNP-C, CTN-B is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Gastroenterology.          

Continue Reading
Dr. Susan T. Wolgamott, DNP, FNP-C, CTN-B
Dr. Susan T. Wolgamott, DNP, FNP-C, CTN-B

Dr. Wolgamott attended Ferris State University earning an Associate of Science in Nursing degree in 1993. Later in 2010, she attended the University of Phoenix and received a Bachelor of Applied Science in Nursing. The doctor then enrolled in the University of Michigan-Flint where she graduated at the top of her class with a Doctor of Nursing Practice with a focus on primary care in 2014.

Dr. Wolgamott currently works at Scope Medical Group in Michigan where she has served since December 2022. Prior to this post, she worked as a nurse practitioner and Practice Manager at the Digestive Health Center of Michigan from May 2015 to December 2022, where she provided patient care at both the Chesterfield office and Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb. She also served as a respected lecturer and professor at the University of Michigan-Flint from September 2011 to September 2020.

Dr. Wolgamott explained that a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (CFNP) possesses certification and offers ongoing and inclusive healthcare services to individuals and families of all age groups, and genders with diverse diseases and body systems. She said that CFNPs diligently manage patient records; conduct physical examinations; request or conduct diagnostic tests; prescribe medications; create treatment strategies; and address both acute and chronic illnesses, conditions, and injuries falling within the realm of primary care.

An expert in the field of gastroenterology, the doctor specializes in performing various procedures and her primary focus lies in addressing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) conditions like Crohn's disease and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), utilizing a comprehensive and culturally sensitive approach. She also possesses extensive expertise in a diverse range of medical fields, including gastroenterology; emergency medicine; intensive care unit (ICU) care; pediatrics; wound care; women's health; and geriatrics. Dr. Wolgamott is a distinguished founding member and esteemed faculty of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Advanced Practice Providers Organization. She asserts that she actively participates in prominent professional associations, including the American Association of Nurse Practitioners; Michigan Council of Nurse Practitioners; Chron's and Colitis Foundation; Transcultural Nursing Society; Michigan Nurses Association; Michigan GI Nurses Association; American Gastroenterology Association; and American College of Gastroenterology.

Citing her grandmother, Ruth Haaseth, RN, as a profound influence on her life and career, Dr. Wolgamott dedicates this honor to her and notes that she has served as her inspiration in the healthcare field. She also expresses deep gratitude to her mentor, Dr. Ronald Fogel, MD, for his invaluable guidance and mentorship, specifically in the realm of gastroenterology. Their support and expertise have played a pivotal role in shaping her career and accomplishments.

When considering her exceptional career, the doctor attributes her success to her love for what she does. Aside from her professional pursuits, she enjoys reading, cycling, and music.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Thomas P. Olenginski, MD, FACP as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Rheumatology

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Thomas P. Olenginski, MD, FACP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the...
The Inner Circle Acknowledges, John Ashley Sheldon, II as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Solar Energy

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, John Ashley Sheldon, II as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Solar Energy

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John Ashley Sheldon, II is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.