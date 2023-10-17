The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Susan T. Wolgamott, DNP, FNP-C, CTN-B as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Gastroenterology

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Susan T. Wolgamott, DNP, FNP-C, CTN-B is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Gastroenterology.

Dr. Wolgamott attended Ferris State University earning an Associate of Science in Nursing degree in 1993. Later in 2010, she attended the University of Phoenix and received a Bachelor of Applied Science in Nursing. The doctor then enrolled in the University of Michigan-Flint where she graduated at the top of her class with a Doctor of Nursing Practice with a focus on primary care in 2014.



Dr. Wolgamott currently works at Scope Medical Group in Michigan where she has served since December 2022. Prior to this post, she worked as a nurse practitioner and Practice Manager at the Digestive Health Center of Michigan from May 2015 to December 2022, where she provided patient care at both the Chesterfield office and Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb. She also served as a respected lecturer and professor at the University of Michigan-Flint from September 2011 to September 2020.



Dr. Wolgamott explained that a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (CFNP) possesses certification and offers ongoing and inclusive healthcare services to individuals and families of all age groups, and genders with diverse diseases and body systems. She said that CFNPs diligently manage patient records; conduct physical examinations; request or conduct diagnostic tests; prescribe medications; create treatment strategies; and address both acute and chronic illnesses, conditions, and injuries falling within the realm of primary care.



An expert in the field of gastroenterology, the doctor specializes in performing various procedures and her primary focus lies in addressing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) conditions like Crohn's disease and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), utilizing a comprehensive and culturally sensitive approach. She also possesses extensive expertise in a diverse range of medical fields, including gastroenterology; emergency medicine; intensive care unit (ICU) care; pediatrics; wound care; women's health; and geriatrics. Dr. Wolgamott is a distinguished founding member and esteemed faculty of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Advanced Practice Providers Organization. She asserts that she actively participates in prominent professional associations, including the American Association of Nurse Practitioners; Michigan Council of Nurse Practitioners; Chron's and Colitis Foundation; Transcultural Nursing Society; Michigan Nurses Association; Michigan GI Nurses Association; American Gastroenterology Association; and American College of Gastroenterology.



Citing her grandmother, Ruth Haaseth, RN, as a profound influence on her life and career, Dr. Wolgamott dedicates this honor to her and notes that she has served as her inspiration in the healthcare field. She also expresses deep gratitude to her mentor, Dr. Ronald Fogel, MD, for his invaluable guidance and mentorship, specifically in the realm of gastroenterology. Their support and expertise have played a pivotal role in shaping her career and accomplishments.



When considering her exceptional career, the doctor attributes her success to her love for what she does. Aside from her professional pursuits, she enjoys reading, cycling, and music.

