The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Tracye J. Lawyer, MD, Ph.D., FAAOS as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Tracye J. Lawyer, MD, Ph.D., FAAOS, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine.

Tracye J. Lawyer
Dr. Lawyer pursued higher education at Sanford University, where she played soccer and ran track; earned PAC-10 Player of the Year in soccer; was an NCAA track champion in the heptathlon, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree. She then completed a Medical degree at Ohio State University gaininig experience with an Orthopedic Surgery residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Furthering her education, Dr. Lawyer earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree and focused her research on cartilage regeneration.

Board-certified in Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS), Dr. Lawyer completed a Fellowship in Sports Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, studying with leaders in the sports medicine field such as Dr. Freddie Fu and Dr. James Bradley. She notes that during the Fellowship, she gained real-world experience working with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Dr. Lawyer has been the Medical Director of the Cartilage Regeneration Program at St. Luke's Clinic Orthopedics for the past three years. She asserts that she has always been an athlete, stemming her interest in Sports Medicine. She explained that she has known she wanted to pursue medicine since she was ten years old. 

Dedicating her career to Sports Medicine and research, the doctor also works in clinical practice and local sports teams in Nampa and Meridian, ID. She asserts that her passion for healing young athletes so that they can rehabilitate and return to their sports after an injury is what fuels her to continue working. As a Sports Medicine specialist, Dr. Lawyer often treats her patients for cartilage repair and regeneration in children and adults. Her other specialties are knee; shoulder; and elbow ACL reconstructions; meniscus repairs; meniscal allograft transplantations; shoulder instability; multi-ligament knee reconstructions; patellar instability; total and reverse shoulder arthroplasty; rotator cuff repair; bicep and tendon repairs; ligament reconstruction; and surgery of the elbow. 

The doctor explained that after college, she competed in the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials, where she learned valuable skills from some of the best athletes from around the globe. Dr. Lawyer is the author of many peer-reviewed research articles and has presented her research work at national meetings of physicians. Dr. Lawyer is currently the Team Physician for the Rocky Mountain High School Grizzlies and Boise Hawks and also works at St. Luke's Clinic in Orthopedics. 

Additionally, Dr. Lawyer blogs on her website, themedmentor.com, sharing her valuable knowledge to physicians and aspiring medical professionals. Recent topics include "Choosing a Medical Specialty;" "How to Present a Patient;" "Letters of Recommendation (LORs);" and has been honored with an induction into the Stanford Hall of Fame. When she isn't working, Dr. Lawyer enjoys spending quality time with her children, ages 2, 9, and 10, and taking them to their sports games.

For more information, visit http://themedmentor.com/.

