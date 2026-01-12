The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dr. William R Harbron as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

DOVER, N.H., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. William R Harbron is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Coaching and Consulting.

Dr. William R. Harbron has built a distinguished career in education spanning more than five decades, defined by a steadfast commitment to student-centered leadership and community stewardship. In 2025, he launched WRH Coaching and Consulting LLC, where he now serves as executive coach and consultant, guiding leaders and organizations across the nation.

Dr. William R Harbron

Dr. Harbron holds a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and administration from Edgewood University and a specialist degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He also earned both a master's degree in educational leadership and a bachelor's degree in elementary education and teaching at Miami University in Oxford.

Throughout his career, Dr. Harbron has remained dedicated to professional growth and civic engagement. He is an active member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and the American Association of School Administrators, and he serves on the advisory board for the Stratford County YMCA. He also co-founded the steering committee for Dover Mental Health Alliance, reflecting his commitment to community well-being.

Over the years, Dr. Harbron has received numerous honors, including the Highest Award of Achievement from Dale Carnegie in 2002 and a nomination for Readers' Digest American Heroes in Education in 1998. He has also earned recognition from the Ohio Association of Elementary Administrators, been named an Outstanding Educator by Phi Delta Kappa at Bowling Green State University, and was included in Who's Who in Education. His earliest recognition was the Eagle Scout Award in 1967, a testament to his lifelong dedication to service.

Dr. Harbron credits his wife, an active educator, for inspiring his continued engagement in education and mentorship. Outside of his professional accomplishments, he finds joy in spending time with his two daughters and their families.

Looking ahead, Dr. Harbron plans to continue public speaking with a focus on individual coaching, further advancing his mission to nurture growth within others and highlight education as a force for positive change in communities.

