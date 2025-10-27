The Inner Circle acknowledges Dr. Yasmen Helen Simonian, as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

HOLLADAY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Yasmen Helen Simonian is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Medical Laboratory Science and Health Education.

Dr. Yasmen Helen Simonian

Dr. Yasmen Helen Simonian has committed her career to advancing medical laboratory science and health professions education, shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals through her leadership and mentorship. As dean, since 2008 and professor at Weber State University since 1981, Dr. Simonian manages 14 departments within the College of Health Professions, including the School of Nursing, the School of Radiologic Sciences, and the School of Health Administrative Services.

Her expertise in hematology and her dedication to academic excellence have positioned her as a trusted leader in the field. Dr. Simonian's educational journey began with extensive studies across the College of Pharmacy, College of Health, and College of Medicine at the University of Utah, where she earned her master's in medical laboratory sciences and doctorate in health and patient education. She is also certified as a medical laboratory scientist by the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

Throughout her four decades in medical laboratory sciences, Dr. Simonian has received some of the field's most prestigious honors. She was the first woman to receive the Brady Presidential Distinguished Professor Award in 2007 from Weber State University and was named the Carnegie Utah Professor of the Year by the Library of Congress in 2005. She has also been honored with the YWCA Award for Education and named Woman of the Year by Utah Business, showcasing her outstanding contributions as both an educator and a leader.

Beyond her university responsibilities, Dr. Simonian serves on the boards of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the American Cancer Society. She is a fellow of the Association of Schools of Advancing Health Professions and a member of the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science, demonstrating her dedication to advancing the profession nationwide. She also volunteers and is on the International Task Force for National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS). She is active in the Utah Armenian and Greek population, giving back to her community through civic engagement.

Dr. Simonian credits her success to the unwavering support of her family, friends, colleagues, and students, with special gratitude to her mother Maro, father Garnik, grandmother Helen, brother Simone and Uncle Mel Melcomian for their encouragement throughout her remarkable journey.

Looking ahead, Dr. Yasmen Helen Simonian remains devoted to expanding educational opportunities, strengthening health professions programs, and inspiring future healthcare leaders to uphold the highest standards of patient care and scientific excellence locally and worldwide.

