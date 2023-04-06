The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dreisa Jordan Sherrill as a Most Trusted Professional 2023 for her contributions to the Pageant Consulting Services industry and as owner of Queen D Consulting LLC

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dreisa Jordan Sherrill is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Professional 2023 for her contributions to the Pageant Consulting Services industry and as owner of Queen D Consulting LLC.

Dreisa Jordan Sherrill

Ms. Sherrill earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Commerce from Catawba College and a Master's degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Appalachian State University. She completed Ph. D. coursework in educational leadership and cultural foundations at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

According to Ms. Sherrill, she is known for her excellence as a personal stylist and has more than 20 years in the pageant consulting field. She is the owner and operator of Queen D Consulting LLC and provides clients with a wide array of consulting services, including pageantry, fashion, and home décor.

Ms. Sherrill asserts that she conducts individual sessions with pageant contestants seeking preparation for interviews and assistance with general stage presence. She provides personal fashion and wardrobe updating services as well as organization and styling for a variety of living spaces. Ms. Sherrill previously worked as a pageant consultant and wardrobe stylist for the Foxy Lady, an upscale women's boutique providing daywear for all ages.

Ms. Sherrill is proud to have traveled to 28 states and worked as a director, judge, entertainer, and choreographer within the pageant industry. She has been awarded Miss Salisbury-Rowan in 1979; Miss Western Piedmont in 1982; Ms. Senior World 60s in 2021; and Ms. South Carolina Senior America in 2022. She was also named the Global Beauty Awards Best Rookie Contestant in 2022.

