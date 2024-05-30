The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Edward Leftwich as a Top Pinnacle Professional

SMYRNA, Ga., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Edward Leftwich is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions in Architectural Design and Production.

Edward Leftwich

Mr. Leftwich, the esteemed Chief Executive Officer of Real Model International (RMI Designs), has achieved remarkable success and recognition for his exceptional contributions to the field of architectural scale model production. Leading RMI Designs since 1986, Mr. Leftwich's expertise lies in client relations, contract negotiations, and ensuring project timelines and deliverables are met to the highest standards.

RMI Designs, under Mr. Leftwich's visionary leadership, has become a cornerstone in the architectural scale model industry, offering unparalleled services in large development projects. With a global reach, RMI Designs has consistently exceeded client expectations, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader.

Mr. Leftwich's remarkable journey began in 1982 when he commenced his career as a project architect at John Portman and Associates. Over the years, his dedication, innovative mindset, and commitment to excellence have propelled him to the pinnacle of architectural scale model production.

One of Mr. Leftwich's notable accomplishments includes establishing a satellite office in Dubai in 2006, a testament to his forward-thinking approach in expanding the company's global footprint. While he later sold the office in 2009, he maintained a positive working relationship with the new owner, showcasing his business acumen and dedication to mutually beneficial partnerships.

Mr. Leftwich's impressive educational background includes a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture from Natal University, earned in 1979. His passion for architecture and design has been the driving force behind his illustrious career, spanning over four decades.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Leftwich is deeply committed to giving back to the community. He has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, made generous contributions to his local church, and served as a designer at Reebok Step, reflecting his strong sense of social responsibility.

Throughout his career, Mr. Leftwich has maintained affiliations with various prestigious organizations, including the American Institute of Architects and the Circle of Trust. His dedication to continuous improvement and staying connected with his areas of expertise is evident in his active involvement.

Mr. Leftwich's outstanding achievements have garnered him significant recognition, including being featured in Fortune Small Business Magazine and receiving the Joint Cost Saving Award. As he marks over four decades of excellence in architectural scale model production, Mr. Leftwich remains committed to pursuing continued growth and success in the industry.

