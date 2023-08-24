The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Elias Habib Kassab as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Cardiology

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Elias Habib Kassab is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Cardiology. 

Dr. Kassab pursued higher education at the American University in Beirut in Lebanon where he completed pre-medical coursework. He then earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Université Libre de Bruxelles in Brussels, Belgium; completed a residency and internship at Wayne State University; and a fellowship in cardiology with William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Highly sought after for his leadership skills and expert knowledge of his vocation, Dr. Kassab is the founder, chief executive officer, and president of Dearborn Cardiology. He holds numerous roles in other facilities, including the chief executive and chief marketing officer of the Michigan Outpatient Vascular Institute since 2012 and chief executive officer of the Michigan Outpatient Vascular Institute's Ambulatory Surgery Center in 2023.

Board-certified in cardiovascular disease through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), the doctor is considered an expert in interventional cardiology, and internal medicine. He is also board-certified in endovascular and vascular medicine by the American Board of Vascular Medicine and a registered physician in vascular interpretation.

A testament to his vast knowledge, Dr. Kassab authored two chapters in Dr. Krishna Jain's book "Office-based Endovascular Centers" in 2019. Aside from his professional pursuits, the doctor enjoys art; wine; golf; exercise; cooking; traveling; and conducting research. In the coming years, he plans to continue building his brand and legacy by delivering the highest level of healthcare and wants to ensure that his facility leaves a mark as a leading, self-supervised cardiovascular outpatient center.

