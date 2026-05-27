The Inner Circle acknowledges Elisa Peavey, DO as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MIDDLETON, Idaho, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Elisa Peavey, DO, is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to integrative medicine, combining cognitive and neuro-emotional therapies with a focus on self-empowerment and whole-family wellness.

Elisa Peavey, DO

Dr. Elisa Peavey is advancing a holistic model of care that places emotional health—and the awareness of subconscious and generational patterns—at the center of true healing. As the founder of Bōdhi, she guides children, adults, and families in identifying not only surface-level behaviors like anxiety or reactivity, but the deeper, often unseen belief systems and inherited emotional patterns that drive them.

Through thoughtfully designed classes, events, and immersive retreats, Dr. Peavey helps families move beyond coping and into transformation. Her work focuses on bringing awareness to subconscious thoughts, generational conditioning, and limiting beliefs that quietly shape behavior, relationships, and overall wellbeing. By learning to recognize and release these patterns, families are able to shift out of cycles of chaos, disconnection, and emotional reactivity, and into greater confidence, resilience, and connection.

Her philosophy is rooted in the understanding that lasting health is not achieved by managing symptoms alone, but by addressing the deeper emotional imprints beneath them. Within safe and supportive environments, participants are guided to develop practical tools, build emotional awareness, regulate their nervous systems, and reconnect with themselves and one another in meaningful ways.

In addition to her work through Bōdhi, Dr. Peavey maintains an active medical practice with a focus on obstetrics and women's health. Her integrative approach allows her to blend evidence-based medicine with a compassionate understanding of emotional and mental wellbeing, offering a more comprehensive model of care for her patients.

Dr. Peavey earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from Boise State University and her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from AT Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her family medicine residency with a focus on obstetrics through Oklahoma State University-affiliated hospitals in Tulsa and is a board-certified family physician.

She is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and the International College of Integrative Medicine, and serves on the Board of Directors for Intra Life Healing Arts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting emotional health through integrative therapies such as Reiki, craniosacral therapy, and Jin Shin Jyutsu. The organization also provides support for women and children experiencing domestic violence, as well as resources for families navigating autism and learning differences.

A speaker on emotional and bioenergetic healing, Dr. Peavey is passionate about bridging the science and deeper understanding of how emotional patterns influence health. She is also the published author of her book Remembering Me, available on Amazon.

Dr. Peavey credits the mentors who guided her along her path and extends deep gratitude to her parents, Robert Mairs, DO, and Eileen Mairs, as well as her husband, Brian Peavey, for their unwavering support.

Looking ahead, she plans to expand Bōdhi through additional retreats and experiences, creating more opportunities for families to step away from the noise of everyday life and into spaces where true healing—rooted in awareness, release, and reconnection—can occur.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle