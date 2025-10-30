The Inner Circle acknowledges, Elizabeth A. Tedesco, MME as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MAHOPAC, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Elizabeth A. Tedesco, MME is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Elevating Community Through Music Education and Performance.

Elizabeth A. Tedesco, MME

Elizabeth A. Tedesco is making a lasting impact in the music education landscape as the owner and director of Putnam Music Center in Mahopac, New York. Since taking the helm in 2024, she has transformed the center into a dynamic learning environment where students of all ages and skill levels receive instruction across a wide range of instruments for the band and orchestra—including flute, piano, guitar, violin, and drums. Voice lessons and music theory classes are also available.



With a Bachelor's degree from Concordia College and a Master's in Music Education from Campbellsville University, Mrs. Tedesco brings a rich academic foundation to her work. She is also a certified Kindermusik instructor, passionately teaching music from birth through adulthood. Her curriculum extends beyond private lessons to include orchestra, rock band, and choir, as well as instrument sales and repair.

Mrs. Tedesco is an active member of the MENC and performs with the World Civic Orchestra. Her professional achievements are matched by her personal milestones—most notably, earning her master's degree while raising three children. She credits her mentors, Sylvia Medford and Sister Beth Dowd, for inspiring her journey and her loving parents Dr. Dorothy Frenz and Michael Frenz for always supporting her passion and dreams.

Dedicated to fostering musical excellence and accessibility, Mrs. Tedesco is supported by her husband Pasquale and their children, Nicholas, Ryan, and Anthony. Looking ahead, she remains committed to enriching lives through music and expanding the reach of her programs in the greater Mahopac area.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle