The Inner Circle acknowledges Elizabeth K. Hawthorne as a Top Pinnacle Professional

With a diverse career background, Dr. Hawthorne brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her role as an online lecturer of cybersecurity and computer science at Rider University. Her impressive career journey includes positions as a director of instructional technology, cybersecurity education consultant, senior professor of computer science/cybersecurity, and graduate program director of cybersecurity. Additionally, she has unique experience as a private tour boat captain in southwest Florida.

Dr. Hawthorne's educational journey began with Bachelor's degrees in Decision Science & Computers and Management Science from Rider College in 1985. She continued her academic pursuits with a master's degree in Management Information Systems from Kean University in 1990. In 2006, she achieved her PhD in Computer and Information Systems from Nova Southeastern University and completed post-doctorate studies in cyber investigations and digital forensics in 2014 from the University of Maryland. Her commitment to professional development is underscored by her CISSP and CCFE cybersecurity industry certifications.

An active member of professional organizations, Dr. Hawthorne is affiliated with the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS). She has contributed significantly to her field and is set to publish her professional journey in a work titled "Rendering History: The Women of ACM-W." She has also served as co-chair of the ACM Education Board.

Dr. Hawthorne's exceptional contributions to education and advocacy have not gone unnoticed. She was recognized as a Distinguished Educator by the Association for Computing Machinery in 2015 and received the Outstanding Service Award in 2013 from the ACM Special Interest Group on Computers and Society (SIGCAS). Her most notable achievement, the Advocacy Award from Women in Cybersecurity in 2023, reflects her 30-year commitment to encouraging women to join the cybersecurity field.

In her future projection, Dr. Hawthorne remains steadfast in her dedication to advocating for women in cybersecurity. She intends to continue her role as a collegiate educator and make a lasting difference in society through her work.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle