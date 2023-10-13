The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Elizabeth Suarez as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the field of Executive Consulting

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Elizabeth Suarez is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the field of Executive Consulting.

Ms. Suarez's educational journey began at Cornell University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. She continued her scholarship at Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania where she received an MBA and later attended John R. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University obtaining a certificate from the Executive Management Program.

Ms. Suarez has enjoyed an illustrious career beginning in corporate America where she worked for many years. She asserts that as she rose in the ranks where no other Latinas like herself were in mid- to high-level positions, leaving her frustrated, isolated, and uncomfortable showing up authentically. These experiences inspired her to leave corporate America; follow her purpose to help the next generation become the new leaders; and launch her own leadership firm, Negotiation Unleased, where she serves as owner and CEO. The business professional notes that she is adamant that the time for positive change for Latinas is "NOW" and, as an experienced executive coach, she is providing support and invaluable expertise.

A highly regarded expert in leadership and negotiation strategy, Ms. Suarez is eagerly sought after as a keynote speaker; podcaster; and author of the best-selling book, "The Art of Getting Everything," as well as being a featured professional on ABC Primetime; 9News; WAPA-TV; El Nuevo Dia; Univision; and Telemundo. In her current role, Ms. Suarez explained that she is focused on promoting a diverse workforce and coaching leadership development for Latinas and Latinos in mid-level management to uplevel their career and prepare them for next-level leadership. The business professional is dedicated to acquiring a better representation of Latinas/Latinos and women of color across all decision-making tables in this country and notes that substantial evidence supports that a diverse and inclusive workforce is vital to any business's success.

Asserting that her mission and life's purpose is to promote C-Suite and board equity by preparing talented Latinos/Latinas to step into these high-level executive positions, Ms. Suarez explained that there are no companies where its C-Suite or boardroom represents the markets they serve. As an example, if 40 percent of a company's clients are Latinos, C-Suite and boardroom should have 40 percent Latinos. "Logically speaking, that's how leadership should look. As an Executive Coach, I offer my clients the resources, tools, and knowledge to navigate their transition into leadership roles. I help them foster mindfulness; uncover blind spots; increase self-awareness; and shift perspective so they can become the best version of themselves," she stated. The business leader also teaches the art of negotiation, which is critical to business success and becoming a better, stronger, and more confident leader.

Focused on expanding opportunities and representations of Latinos/Latinas, Ms. Suarez said that it's not how well-educated Latinos/Latinas are, it's about their representation in management. She explained, "when I worked in corporate America for two decades, the number of Latinos/Latinas in mid-level roles was minimal. Today, there are numerous Latinos/Latinas in managerial positions, and this is where they remain stagnant. Through my coaching, I work with this particular group of individuals to inspire them to the top spot as C-suite leaders as they develop a new mindset, flexibility, agility, and a deep desire to find success." Additionally, she contends that these talented Latinos in the C-suite must take advantage of the opportunity to utilize the exceptional capabilities Latinos offer with far-reaching consequences that negatively impact our global workforce in dire need of promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace. Her work is essential for the equal recognition and treatment of Latinas/Latinos in mid- to high-level management, especially considering that white men still hold most executive positions as CEOs, managing directors, and financial officers.

Citing that Latinas and Latinos face unique challenges that she understands, the business professional said that "I'm dedicated to helping high-achieving, ambitious individuals advance in their careers and unlock their full potential to build executive presence and confidently move forward. My work is focused on helping you achieve success and live your purpose with absolute joy and intention." Her clients suffer from imposter syndrome, she explained, and have overwhelming feelings of self-doubt where they question their readiness for promotions. She coaches them on ways to overcome and combat the feelings of self-doubt holding them back.

Always seeking a challenge, Ms. Suarez is known worldwide for helping people master and hone their skills, both personally and professionally and as a recognized leader, she is on the prestigious advisory board of LEAP. Aside from her professional pursuits, Ms. Suarez enjoys paddleboarding, traveling, and spending time with friends. She would like to dedicate this honor to the loving memory of her dear mother, Consuela, and her daughter, Bianca Lewis.

