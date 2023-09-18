The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Elizabeth Weyerman as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Law

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Elizabeth Weyerman is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Law.

Ms. Weyerman attended Auburn University's Harbert College of Business where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a focus in sales and marketing with honors. She has continued to pursue further education by earning various certifications as well as a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law.

Elizabeth Weyerman

Touting more than three years in the field, Ms. Elizabeth Weyerman is an associate attorney with Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., and specializes in toxic tort representation. Excelling at her specialty, she has represented a variety of plaintiffs in Camp Lejeune; personal injury; and water pollution cases. For many years, Ms. Weyerman has also worked as a summer associate for her current practice; a student representative for Themis Bar Review; and as a law clerk for the Alabama Office of the Attorney General.

The attorney has received many accolades during her education, such as earning the Mercedes Benz US International Scholarship Award; the Founders Scholarship from Auburn University; the Silver Duke of Edinburgh Awar; scholarships from the Miss Alabama Organization; and the DayJon Outstanding Leader and Achiever Award Scholarship from the DayJon Company. Dedicated to providing superior representation, she is a member of the American Association for Justice and Alabama State Bar.

A proven leader as evidenced by many experiences in the early stages of her career, such as competing in Cumberland School of Law's National Trial Team where she won the Haley Federal Trial Competition; won AAJ STAC's Regionals twice; and directed the Parham H. Williams Trial Competition. As a student, Ms. Weyerman was the president of the Alabama Student Bar Association and remains inspired to represent her clients efficiently and confidently by aligning herself with the American Association for Justice; the Montgomery County Bar Association; and the Alabama Association for Justice. Outside of her work, she contributes to those less fortunate through Ronald McDonald House Charities, Independence Place, Street Grace, and many others.

Ms. Weyerman takes pride in helping those who need it most by making sure water treatment facilities have updated equipment to filter out harmful toxins. She notes that the cornerstone of her success lies in having a wonderful support system of family and friends, including a number of strong female mentors.

Looking toward the future, Ms. Weyerman intends to ensure there is clean water in every part of her home state of Alabama and continue to expand upon her practice in toxic tort law. Aside from her professional pursuits, she is the founder of Arts for All, an Alumni of Alpha Delta Pi's Beta Omega chapter; and enjoys volunteering with Younglife.

SOURCE The Inner Circle