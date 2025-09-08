The Inner Circle acknowledges, Ellen D. Chan as Nurse of the Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ellen D. Chan is acknowledged as Nurse of the Year for her contributions to Advancing Nursing Education and Professional Development.

Ellen D. Chan
With over three decades of experience in nursing and education, Ellen D. Chan has dedicated her career to enhancing patient care and shaping the next generation of nurses. Since 1993, she has served as a licensed and registered nurse with Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, currently holding the role of Registered Nurse IV at Kaiser Roseville Medical Center since 2010. Beyond clinical practice, Ms. Chan is passionate about nursing education, working as an assistant professor at Samuel Merritt University since 2017 and an adjunct instructor at Yuba College since 2014.

Ms. Chan holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a focus on public health from California State University Sacramento and a Master of Science in Nursing in Education from Chamberlain University College of Nursing (2014). She is also a Registered Nurse and has received notable certifications and recognition, including a Certificate of Recognition for Lifesaving Action from Heron School in Natomas Unified School District (2014).

Her professional affiliations include membership with the California Nurses Association, National Nurses United, the California Federation of Teachers, the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and American Nurses Association. In recognition of her commitment to healthcare and education, Ms. Chan was honored with an Award for Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare from the International Nurses Association (2017) and received an Academic Achievement Award from California State University Sacramento (2009).

Looking ahead, Ms. Chan is dedicated to further developing nursing education programs that equip healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in real-world medical environments. With her expertise in nursing education and professional development, she continues to empower future nurses and contribute to the evolution of healthcare training and patient care.

