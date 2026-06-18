The Inner Circle acknowledges Evelyn A. Paysse, MD as a 3 Year Pinnacle

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Evelyn A. Paysse, MD is acknowledged as a 3 Year Pinnacle for her contributions to Pediatric Ophthalmology and Surgical Innovation.

Evelyn A. Paysse, MD, has established a distinguished career in medicine, specializing in pediatric ophthalmology with a focus on advanced surgical care and medical education. Through her clinical work, teaching, and research, she has made meaningful contributions to improving vision outcomes for children with complex eye conditions.

Wendy C. Wilson

Dr. Paysse is widely recognized for her expertise in pediatric ophthalmology and her pioneering work in pediatric refractive surgery. She has been instrumental in developing and advancing procedures to address conditions such as surface ablation and late stage amblyopia. Her extensive experience in complex eye surgery allows her to provide specialized care for patients with challenging ophthalmologic conditions.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Paysse is dedicated to education, teaching residents, fellows, and medical students. Her commitment to mentoring future physicians reflects her dedication to advancing the field of ophthalmology and maintaining high standards of patient care.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in psychobiology from the University of Southern California and her Doctor of Medicine from the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine. She completed her residency in ophthalmology at the University of Southern California Doheny Eye Institute, followed by a fellowship in pediatric ophthalmology at Indiana University. Dr. Paysse is board certified in ophthalmology.

Dr. Paysse maintains active affiliations with leading professional organizations, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, and the American Ophthalmological Society. She has also contributed to the field through numerous publications and participation in clinical trials focused on pediatric ophthalmologic conditions.

Beyond her professional work, Dr. Paysse is committed to community service. Prior to relocating to Colorado, she was actively involved with the Houston Food Bank and provided vision screenings within the community. She continues to support local food programs through ongoing charitable contributions.

Dr. Paysse credits her mentors, Dan Jones, MD, and Kenneth Wright, MD, for their guidance and influence throughout her career. She also honors the memory of her parents, Joseph Paysse, MD, and Carolyn Paysse, for their lasting support.

Guided by a dedication to innovation, education, and compassionate care, Dr. Paysse continues to make a significant impact in pediatric ophthalmology while improving the lives of her patients.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle