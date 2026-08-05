The Inner Circle acknowledges Thomas Joseph Flaherty as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

HILLSBORO, Ore., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Thomas Joseph Flaherty is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Aviation Law and Litigation.

Thomas Joseph Flaherty

Thomas Joseph Flaherty has established a respected legal career with a focus on aviation law and business litigation, providing comprehensive representation across a wide range of complex legal matters. Known for his dedication to client advocacy, he combines technical aviation knowledge with extensive litigation experience to deliver effective legal solutions.

Mr. Flaherty specializes in aviation law matters, including aviation accident and injury claims, defense of Federal Aviation Administration pilot certification actions, and trials before the National Transportation Safety Board. He also represents flight schools in disputes with the FAA and handles airport related legal matters, as well as the purchase, sale, and leasing of aircraft, offering strategic guidance within a highly regulated industry.

In addition to his aviation focused practice, Mr. Flaherty handles business litigation and personal injury cases. His broad legal expertise enables him to support clients across multiple sectors with precision and confidence.

Mr. Flaherty earned his Juris Doctor and has built a career defined by strong advocacy and a commitment to protecting the rights of individuals and professionals. His work in defending FAA certification actions reflects his dedication to supporting pilots, aviation businesses, and industry professionals navigating regulatory challenges.

He maintains active involvement within the aviation community through affiliations with the Oregon Pilots Association, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of America, and the Civil Air Patrol. He currently serves as a pilot with the Washington County Composite Squadron, Oregon Wing, Civil Air Patrol, and as Oregon Wing Legal Counsel. As a licensed pilot, he brings firsthand experience to his legal practice, further strengthening his ability to represent clients in aviation related matters.

Mr. Flaherty's career is also distinguished by decorated military service and continued leadership within his community. His contributions reflect a strong sense of service, discipline, and commitment to excellence.

Looking ahead, he remains focused on continued growth within his practice, expanding his impact while maintaining a high standard of client service. Guided by a philosophy rooted in advocacy and integrity, Mr. Flaherty is dedicated to delivering knowledgeable representation and supporting clients through complex legal challenges.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle