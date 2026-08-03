The Inner Circle acknowledges Joan Ava Gillman as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joan Ava Gillman is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions to Elementary and Middle School Education and Student Development.

Joan Ava Gillman

Joan Ava Gillman has built a distinguished career in education, dedicating her work to fostering foundational learning and student development at the elementary and middle school levels. Through her role as an educator, she provides classroom instruction and academic support designed to help young students build strong educational foundations and develop a lifelong love of learning.

Ms. Gillman is recognized for her expertise in elementary education, middle school education, curriculum development, and student engagement. Her teaching approach emphasizes creativity, structure, and individualized support, helping students gain confidence while strengthening their academic skills. Her commitment to creating a positive and engaging classroom environment has made a lasting impact on the students she serves.

She earned a Master's degree in Education from New York University in 1982 and a Bachelor's degree in Education for kindergarten through eighth grade from Felician University in 1980, graduating summa cum laude. Her academic background has supported a longstanding career dedicated to excellence in teaching and educational development.

Ms. Gillman's contributions to education have been recognized through numerous honors, including being named Top Educator of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals, Top Educator of the Decade in 2026, and the organization's prestigious Woman of the Year for 2026. She has also received recognition from National Digest in 2025 and 2026, as well as the Urhy Teacher of the Year Award from the Calhoun School in 2017. This year, Ms. Gillman also became a member of the Forttuna Education Council Global Advisory Group.

Outside of the classroom, Ms. Gillman enjoys playing the piano and violin, as well as swimming. She performs with several orchestras, including the Bergen Philharmonic, the North Jersey Symphony, and the August Symphony Orchestra. These interests reflect her appreciation for creativity and well-rounded personal development, values she also brings into her teaching.

Looking ahead, Ms. Gillman remains committed to continuing her work in education while contributing to her community. Guided by a philosophy centered on fostering creativity, education, and lifelong learning, she continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of her students.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle