The Inner Circle acknowledges Lara L. Kirchner, MBA, RN, NEA-BC as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lara L. Kirchner, MBA, RN, NEA-BC is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions to Perioperative Nursing and Surgical Care.

Lara L. Kirchner

Lara L. Kirchner, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, has built a distinguished career in healthcare leadership through her dedication to surgical nursing, clinical operations, and patient safety. As Director of Nursing at HCA Fairfax Surgical Center, she oversees perioperative services, surgical nursing teams, and sterile processing operations while ensuring the highest standards of clinical care and operational efficiency.

With more than 28 years of experience in healthcare, Mrs. Kirchner brings deep expertise in perioperative nursing, sterile processing, and executive leadership. Her role involves guiding multidisciplinary teams, maintaining regulatory compliance, and strengthening clinical practices that support positive patient outcomes.

Mrs. Kirchner began her healthcare career through military service, serving 20 years in the United States Navy from 1997 to 2017. Her service was recognized with numerous honors, including one Navy Achievement Medal (2003), four Navy Commendation Medals (2004, 2009, 2011, 2014) and two Joint Commendation Medals (2010, 2017). Following her military career, she continued advancing in healthcare leadership, ultimately assuming her current position overseeing surgical center operations.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The Pennsylvania State University in 1997 and later completed a Master of Business Administration in Information Technology Management with Honors from American Military University in 2014. She remains active in professional organizations including the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, the American Society of PeriAnesthesia Nurses, the American Nurses Association, and the Navy Nurse Corps Association.

Outside of her professional responsibilities, Mrs. Kirchner enjoys quilting, crocheting, cross stitch and cheering for her favorite hockey team. Looking ahead, she plans to expand her impact through broader healthcare leadership roles, including division level nursing leadership and consulting, guided by a commitment to continuous learning, leadership development, and advancing standards of patient care.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle