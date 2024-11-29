The Inner Circle acknowledges, Frank G. DeSalvo as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Frank G. DeSalvo is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Criminal Law and Legal Advocacy.

With a remarkable career spanning over 50 years, Frank G. DeSalvo stands as a preeminent figure in criminal law and legal advocacy. Known for his meticulous preparation and dedication, Mr. DeSalvo offers unparalleled expertise in criminal trial law and personal injury, establishing himself as one of the foremost criminal lawyers in the field.

Mr. DeSalvo earned his J.D. and B.A. from Loyola University in New Orleans and has been an integral part of the legal community throughout his extensive career. His professional journey includes serving in the Public Defenders Office from 1973 to 1979, working as a law clerk for the Criminal District Court representing over ten judges, and providing legal representation for the Police Association for over 25 years. Additionally, he served as a military lawyer during the Vietnam War.

As a testament to his exceptional legal skills and dedication, Mr. DeSalvo holds the coveted AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell for over two decades. He is admitted to practice in multiple U.S. District Courts and the U.S. Supreme Court, further highlighting his prominence and capability in the legal arena.

Frank G. DeSalvo is affiliated with the Louisiana Bar Association, reflecting his deep-rooted connections and respected standing within the legal community. His future projections include continued growth and success in his field, maintaining his commitment to excellence and advocacy.

Mr. DeSalvo's philosophy centers around preparation, which he views as the cornerstone of success in legal practice. His extensive experience and unwavering dedication underscore his reputation as a leading criminal lawyer and advocate.

