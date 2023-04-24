The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Gary L. Berg as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Pulmonology

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Gary L. Berg is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Pulmonology.

Dr. Berg earned a Bachelor's Degree in Microbiology and Public Health from Michigan State University and received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1983. He completed an internship and residency at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital and is board-certified in pulmonary disease and internal medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine (AOBIM). According to the doctor, the AOBIM is an organization that provides board certification to qualified Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine (DOs) who specialize in the prevention diagnosis and treatment of disease in adults (internists).



Dr. Berg practices at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital Madison Heights Campus and notes that he provides individualized attention to each patient to make sure they are educated on their conditions. His practice is limited to pulmonary medicine, pulmonary allergic disorders, and sleep disorders. He is licensed to practice medicine in Michigan and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital; Ascension St. John Hospital; and Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital Warren Campus.



Dr. Berg is an active member of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), which he asserts represents more than 178,000 osteopathic physicians and medical students. The AOA promotes public health and serves as the primary certifying body for DOs. According to Dr. Berg, pulmonology is a medical specialty that deals with diseases involving the respiratory tract. A pulmonologist is an internal medicine physician who specializes in conditions and diseases that affect the lungs and the respiratory system.



Dr. Berg is the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award (2017) and he donates to various charitable organizations on a regular basis. The doctor has been married to Mrs. Carolyn Berg for 30 years and they have one daughter, Elizabeth.

