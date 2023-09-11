The Inner Circle Acknowledges George Cybulski Pinnacle Platinum Health Professional for his work in the fields of Healthcare Research and Neurological Surgery

RIVER FOREST, Ill., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, George Cybulski is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Health Professional for his work in the fields of Healthcare Research and Neurological Surgery.

George Cybulski

Dr. Cybulski launched his pursuit of higher education at the University of Illinois in Urbana Champaign where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then received a Medical Degree at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign and Chicago and completed his residency at Rush. The doctor also holds certification in Value Measurement in Health Care from the Harvard Business School; a Sterile Processing and Distribution Technician certification from the Certification Board of Sterile Processing & Distribution Inc.; and an MBA in Healthcare Management from Loyola University- Chicago.

Dr. Cybulski currently practices at Humble Park Health as a neurological surgeon and explained that he diagnoses, evaluates, and treats disorders of the spine including spinal canal stenosis; herniated discs; tumors; fractures; and spinal deformities, among many others. He has also practiced at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was an Associate Professor of Neurological Surgery at Northwestern University-The Feinburg School of Medicine from 1988 to 2019. A testament to his professionalism and distinguished preparation for the field, he was a Certified Sterile Processing and Distribution Tech and Chief Medical Officer for Vested Medical LLC from 2019 to 2021 and a Physician-Advisor at Surgical Solutions.

Highly sought for his leadership and management style, the doctor was also the Chairman of the Division of Neurosurgery at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County between 2004 and 2013 where he managed a clinical surgery division with a budget of $2 million; provided direct patient care; oversaw three other neurosurgery attendings; two Physician Assistants; two Advanced Practitioner Nurses; five Neurosurgery Residents; and various rotating medical students, as well as Directing a Neurology Training Program. Dr. Cybulski has held many prestigious positions during his career, including his service as the Stroger Cook Hospital Chairman of Neurosurgery from 2004-2013 which he considers a highlight in his career.

Among his many accolades during his career, Dr. Cybulski has been recognized with many awards including the 2012 Patient's Choice Award in March; the 2012 Benton Consolidated High School Alumnus of the Year Award from the Benton Lions Club in April; and the U.S. News and World Report Top Doctor Award in December. He was also appointed as a member of the Council of Regents at Loyola University-Chicago in January 2013 and there is a Neurosurgery Resident Retreat in his name at Northwestern University.

Also a devoted civil servant, Dr. Cybulski served as a neurosurgeon in the United States Army Medical Corps from 1990-1991 reaching the rank of Major during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. Recognized for his excellence in service, he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. He followed his service with a post as the Section Chief of Neurosurgery at Lakeside, Virginia Hospital, where he taught the Residents of Northwestern University Medical School.

Dr. Cybulski and his peers also contribute to the medical research field through publications of their significant research including the article 'Predictors of Thirty-Day Readmission after Anterior Cervical Fusion,' which was published in September 2013. He has written other numerous articles for professional journals and is steadfast in his philosophy that centers around a deep passion for assisting and improving the lives of his patients, especially in providing specialty care to underserved individuals.

Dr. Cybulski would like to dedicate this honor to his parents, Virginia and George, and thank them for their love and support. He would also like to honor his mentors, Dr. William J. Swinney in memoriam; Dr. Ursula Rowlatt; Dr. Robert Crowell; Dr. Charles D'Angelo; Dr. Kevin Von Roenn; and Dr. James Stone. Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Cybulski enjoys playing golf.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle