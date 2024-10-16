The Inner Circle acknowledges, Gerald A. Groves, Jr., MD, Dr. PH as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Gerald A. Groves, Jr., MD, Dr. PH is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Leading in Psychiatry and Mental Health.

Dr. Gerald A. Groves, Jr., MD, DrPH, is a highly regarded psychiatrist specializing in the treatment of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and ADHD at his private practice in Princeton, New Jersey. With a robust academic background and extensive professional experience, Dr. Groves provides comprehensive care encompassing medication management, therapy, and consultation services for programs dealing with minors convicted of sexual offenses.

Dr. Groves earned his prerequisite study and Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from the University of the West Indies. He completed his internship at St. John's Hospital in New Brunswick, Canada, followed by a psychiatric residency at the University of Rochester. Pursuing further specialization, Dr. Groves completed a fellowship in clinical psychiatry under the renowned Joseph Wolpe, MD, at Temple University. He also holds a Doctorate of Public Health (DrPH) from Harvard University, reflecting his commitment to advancing mental health through research and public health initiatives.

As a board-certified psychiatrist, Dr. Groves is recognized for his expertise in psychiatry and mental health. He maintains active affiliations with prestigious organizations such as the American Medical Association (AMA) and has previously been involved with the American Psychiatric Association. He also volunteers his expertise as an Advisory Board member for Friends Fellow University and has served in leadership roles, including President of the Medical Alumni for the University of the West Indies and President of its tri-state chapter.

Throughout his career, Dr. Groves has made significant contributions to academia and clinical practice. He served on the faculty of Boston University's Department of Psychiatry from 1978 to 1985, where he contributed to the education and training of future psychiatrists. Dr. Groves attributes much of his professional development to mentors such as Mr. Jonathan Crick, a high school teacher, and esteemed psychiatrists Gerard Armorer, MD, and the late Charles Pinderhughes, MD, whose guidance shaped his approach to patient care and advocacy in mental health.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Groves is committed to community engagement and enhancing mental health awareness. His dedication to patient-centered care and advocacy for mental health issues underscores his role as a leader in the field of psychiatry.

