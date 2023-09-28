The Inner Circle Acknowledges, German Lopez as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Diagnostic Radiology

TERRAZAS GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, German Lopez is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Diagnostic Radiology.

Dr. Lopez earned a medical degree at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in 1980, and upon relocating to the United States, completed an internship at Richmond University Medical Center in 1981; a residency in diagnostic radiology with Cook County Health and Hospitals System in 1984; and a fellowship in body imaging/cross-sectional imaging/MRI at St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1985.

Dr. Lopez explained that diagnostic radiology refers to the field of medicine that uses non-invasive imaging scans to diagnose a patient. He said that a diagnostic radiologist is a physician who uses imaging methodologies to diagnose and manage patients and provide therapeutic options. The doctor can perform and interpret the results of diagnostic imaging tests like MRIs or X-rays.

Dr. Lopez is a fellowship-trained diagnostic radiologist and body imaging specialist and works at Hato Rey X-Ray Imaging Center and Carolina CT & Breast Clinic in Puerto Rico. He explained that the mission of Hato Rey X-Ray and Carolina CT & Breast Clinic is to provide patients with accurate diagnoses in the shortest possible time in a professional environment. The doctor is trained in the latest advancements in the field and asserts that the clinic has sophisticated equipment for direct capture digital mammography with CAD ultrasound machines; multi-detector computed tomography (CT Scan); MRI bone densitometry (DXA); and digital X-rays to offer patients and the medical community excellent and quality services.

Dedicated to staying abreast of the latest advancements in the field, Dr. Lopez is a member of numerous professional organizations including the Radiological Society of Puerto Rico and European Congress of Radiology. Aside from his professional pursuits, he volunteers his time with several faith-based programs at local churches providing training in job skills.

