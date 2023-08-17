The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ginger Fay Quinn as a Pinnacle Platinum Business Professional for her contributions to the Road Design Standard Engineering Field

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ginger Fay Quinn is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Business Professional for her contributions to the Road Design Standard Engineering Field.

Ginger Fay Quinn

Ms. Quinn pursued higher education at Virginia College where she earned an Associate of Applied Science in information technology in 1994. She obtained certification as a traffic control supervisor from the American Traffic Safety Service Association and finished her scholarship with studies at National Business College in 2005 where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Her future plans include earning a professional engineering degree.

Ms. Quinn was introduced to her career through a youth program where she learned foundational skills. She then worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Virginia Department of Transportation in a sign shop on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She also developed work zone safety policies, procedures, and training and has experience as a flagger; sign fabricator; highway maintenance worker; work zone traffic control coordinator; and assistant state work zone safety coordinator between 1993 and 2018.

With more than 40 years of experience, Ms. Quinn is currently a road design standard engineer and attributes her success to her desire to consistently improve. When asked to reflect on her success in the field, she credits her administrators for their support and guidance. A leader in the field, Ms. Quinn received the prestigious American Traffic Safety Service Association's National Safety Award in 2021 and the Virginia Department of Transportation's Commission Award of Excellence in 1994.

Ms. Quinn is an entrepreneur that owns Restoreth Sound and Vibrational Healing, LLC which uses holistic healing techniques that align the body energy fields. She uses Himalayan Singing Bowls and other sound healing modalities to perform group sound baths and private sound healing therapy sessions as well as energizing body work to soothe the soul.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle