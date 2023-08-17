The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ginger Fay Quinn as a Pinnacle Platinum Business Professional for her contributions to the Road Design Standard Engineering Field

News provided by

The Inner Circle

17 Aug, 2023, 19:00 ET

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ginger Fay Quinn is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Business Professional for her contributions to the Road Design Standard Engineering Field.

Continue Reading
Ginger Fay Quinn
Ginger Fay Quinn

Ms. Quinn pursued higher education at Virginia College where she earned an Associate of Applied Science in information technology in 1994. She obtained certification as a traffic control supervisor from the American Traffic Safety Service Association and finished her scholarship with studies at National Business College in 2005 where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Her future plans include earning a professional engineering degree.

Ms. Quinn was introduced to her career through a youth program where she learned foundational skills. She then worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Virginia Department of Transportation in a sign shop on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She also developed work zone safety policies, procedures, and training and has experience as a flagger; sign fabricator; highway maintenance worker; work zone traffic control coordinator; and assistant state work zone safety coordinator between 1993 and 2018.

With more than 40 years of experience, Ms. Quinn is currently a road design standard engineer and attributes her success to her desire to consistently improve. When asked to reflect on her success in the field, she credits her administrators for their support and guidance. A leader in the field, Ms. Quinn received the prestigious American Traffic Safety Service Association's National Safety Award in 2021 and the Virginia Department of Transportation's Commission Award of Excellence in 1994.

Ms. Quinn is an entrepreneur that owns Restoreth Sound and Vibrational Healing, LLC which uses holistic healing techniques that align the body energy fields. She uses Himalayan Singing Bowls and other sound healing modalities to perform group sound baths and private sound healing therapy sessions as well as energizing body work to soothe the soul.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dena Lynn Lodato as a Pinnacle Platinum Life Member for her contributions to the practice of Veterinary Medicine

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Eric B. Lerche, DO as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Orthopedic Surgery

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.